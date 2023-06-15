How Many Post-Credits Scenes Does The Flash Have?

This article contains major spoilers for The Flash.

As if it weren’t enough that The Flash brings back Michael Keaton to the role of Batman for the first time in over 30 years, the new, multiverse-spanning Warner Bros. superhero flick juggles a whole host of caped cameos. WB even spilled the beans on a few before the movie’s release. There’s of course Ben Affleck back as his own version of Batman for this DCEU swansong, with director Andy Muschietti also revealing recently that Nicolas Cage would finally get to play the Man of Steel in a nod to fans who still remember the days of Kevin Smith and Tim Burton’s Superman Lives.

But The Flash is hiding many more guest appearances throughout its jam-packed two-and-a-half-hour runtime — even beyond the cringey CG resurrections of George Reeves and Christopher Reeve as Superman as well as Adam West running through a zany ’60s Bat-adventure. The film also ends up bringing back much of the Snyderverse’s original Justice League, including Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, with a very brief CG nod to Henry Cavill’s Superman. With Ezra Miller and Batfleck also accounted for, that just leaves Aquaman and Cyborg. While Victor Stone is referenced in the movie, Ray Fisher doesn’t appear in the movie very likely due to his high-profile falling out with the studio after 2017’s Justice League. Meanwhile, you’ll have to wait until the movie’s post-credit scene to finally see the return of Arthur Curry.

Although The Flash seems like the perfect superhero extravaganza with which to unload a series of post-credit scenes about what’s next as the end of the DCEU gives way to James Gunn and Peter Safran’s revamped DCU, the movie practices restraint in this regard. Audiences who sit through the credits will be rewarded with just one bonus scene but it’s at least the payoff to a gag from earlier in the movie when Barry calls Thomas Curry’s (Temuera Morrison) home hoping to find Aquaman in the alternate timeline — only to discover that in this new reality, Arthur is a dog.