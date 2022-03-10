Batman Actors Ranked from Worst to Best

It was a stroke of brilliance to cast Affleck as an older, more world-weary Bruce Wayne who had already done the bulk of his crime fighting career long before Superman made his debut in the Metropolis of Man of Steel. Affleck’s more mature Bruce is perfectly suited to being the figurehead of a multi-billion dollar corporation. And as for his Batman, he got in terrific, superhero-worthy shape for the role, too. Affleck brought the chin and the build of the Batman: The Animated Series version of the character to live action, and in Justice League demonstrated how he could temper the grim rage on display in Batman v Superman with a wry sense of humor. Maybe he would have gotten a chance to really grow into the role if things hadn’t gone south for this vision of the DCEU. Sadly, we’ll probably never find out. – Mike Cecchini

4. Adam West

Nobody has put in more hours in the cape and cowl than Adam West. And yet, he might be the most polarizing figure on this list. But he’s also the most misunderstood. While the camp of the 1966 Batman TV series (and theatrical film) may not be to the taste of much of the modern audience, there are two important factors to consider when evaluating West as both Wayne and the Caped Crusader. The first, and perhaps most important, is that West absolutely understood the assignment. Batman was always intended as a comedy. An amplified send-up of superhero and comic book tropes of the time, and a countercultural nose-thumbing at authority. With that in mind, everything from West’s halting, deadpan delivery to the more outrageous moments like dancing the “Batusi” make much more sense. It takes a special kind of actor to know how to play that role completely straight in the face of all the surreal weirdness happening in every scene.

But here’s the other thing to consider. West would have been an equally effective Batman and Bruce Wayne if he had been contracted to play the character in a more traditional crime/adventure show or movie. Take a look at the Batman-adjacent Green Hornet TV series of the same era which starred Van Williams and Bruce Lee and was a comparatively serious take on masked crime fighting. It’s just as easy to imagine the tall, handsome, athletic West playing Batman in a version of the show that was a little less “Caped Crusader” and a little more “Dark Knight.” – MC

3. Robert Pattinson

Not since Michael Keaton has a Batman been this delightfully freakish. Robert Pattinson leans all the way into the weirder side of the Dark Knight, giving us the first version of the character in a long time that truly feels more comfortable behind the mask than as a billionaire playboy. Absent from Pattinson’s performance is any semblance of the smooth-talking charm of past Bruce Waynes. In fact, the Bruce part of his identity barely even registers. Even without the cowl, Pattinson treats us to the makeup-smeared face of a man who’s always having a Very Bad Day, no matter how many cathartic beatings he hands out at night. As director Matt Reeves intended, Pattinson brings to life a self-destructive Bruce who’s addicted to being Batman.

When the sun does finally go down in Gotham City, you’ll find few other actors on this list who can actually pull off a take on the vigilante that feels genuinely scary, especially in The Batman‘s opening minutes when the Bat-Signal in the sky has nervous criminals looking over their shoulders for the Boogeyman. Pattinson displays impressive physicality during his fight scenes too. He’s arguably the best brawler of the bunch.

Considering the actor is only one film in, it’s too early to give a final verdict on the Pattinson era of Batman. But his debut has us very excited to see what he might do next with the character. – JS