Hocus Pocus Was Originally a Much Darker Kids Movie

One of the greatest Halloween moments in any movie occurs when Bette Midler first ascends the stage of a costume party near the midpoint of Hocus Pocus (1993). Up until that sequence, we’d seen the legendary actor/singer play Winifred Sanderson, the eldest of three witchy sisters, but now Winifred was about to become Bette Midler. Bathed in a pale green light, befitting the spooky Halloween atmosphere, Midler takes the microphone and, along with Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, begins to belt a barn-burning cover of “I Put a Spell on You.”

To millennials of a certain age, it remains a Halloween anthem.

It’s also wildly different from what David Kirschner, the movie’s producer and co-writer, originally had in mind. For context, consider this: Kirschner’s first choice for Winifred Sanderson was Cloris Leachman, the perfectly deadpan, but severe, comedic presence of Young Frankenstein (1973) and The Last Picture Show (1971). Kirschner couldn’t even imagine there would be a musical number in Hocus Pocus. But that’s because it was almost a very different movie—one that would’ve been a little darker and more perilous for its young heroes.

In retrospect, it’s ironic that one of the great Halloween family movies was partially created by two writers who went on to become better known for adults-only chillers. For around the same time that Kirschner met young and aspiring screenwriter Mick Garris, who’d go on to pen the first draft of Hocus Pocus, Kirschner was also on his way to developing Child’s Play into a long-running slasher franchise. While the concept of Chucky, the murderous doll of every Child’s Play movie, was initially conceived of by writer Don Mancini, Kirschner has said he wanted to develop a killer doll movie of his own after reading the young adult horror fiction, The Dollhouse Murders, in 1983. He’d go on to produce almost every Child’s Play movie, as well as Bill Paxton’s woefully underrated directorial debut, the horror movie Frailty (2001).