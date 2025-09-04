The Conjuring: Last Rites Stars on Fact vs. Fiction in Warrens’ Last Case

This week sees the release of the “final” film (or so they say) in the Conjuring Universe, The Conjuring: Last Rites. In all four of the mainline Conjuring movies, there are life and death stakes for the fictional versions of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, played by Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson onscreen. Given how involved the real-life Judy Warren and late Lorraine Warren have been as advisors for the Conjuring Universe films, it was never likely that franchise stewards James Wan or Michael Chaves would stoop to Tarantino-esque historical subterfuge where Ed get killed by a demon and dragged to hell. We know the Warrens survived all their cases.

That said, we asked star Farmiga and Wilson how they continually pull off the magic trick of investing the audience in the Warrens’ fate within these high-tension horror stories.

“It’s a good question,” Wilson says. “They both went on. Lorraine had about another 40 years after this, and Ed about 30. I don’t know… how do you pull the audience along? I think it’s always life and death for the families, and it’s life and death for them. Specifically with Ed, we had done so much work on his heart attack. I was very conscious of ‘guys we can’t keep going back to the well on that.’ It’s got to be new. We have to have a new demon, so to speak.”

According to series producer and Last Rites story creator James Wan, choosing which real-life haunting case the Warrens investigated is the key to unlocking an audience’s rooting interest for each film in the series. In this movie, this meant tying in the fate of the Smurl family, a new bedeviled set of characters whose case is the centerpiece of the film, with that of the Warrens’ own daughter, Judy. Their child nearly dies at birth in the film’s opening scene, then two decades later becomes integral to the Smurl investigation alongside her own impending marriage.