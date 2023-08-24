The Best Mystery Science Theater 3000 Movies to Watch Without the Bots

Few of the big green guy’s outings invite laughing like Godzilla vs. Megalon, which introduced the world to the robot hero Jet Jaguar. Directed by Jun Fukuda, who helmed the excellent Rodan but also the regrettable Son of Godzilla, Godzilla vs. Megalon leans hard into the goofiness of kaiju of the era, making for a wonderful, and wonderfully cheesy, time at the movies.

Time of the Apes (Season 3, Episode 6, 1991)

Time of the Apes is a true MST3K all-star. A production from frequent series punching bag Sandy Frank, the source of all our pain, Time of the Apes was the subject of not just one, but two episodes of the show, first during the KTMA season and then again in season three. It’s easy to see why Joel would return to the movie (actually several episodes of a tv show strung together). Time of the Apes features some of the most irritating things known to man, including badly-dubbed kid actors and a plucky monkey sidekick called Pepe.

But Time of the Apes also has a solid premise, one that borrows from Planet of the Apes but goes in its own direction. Yes, it follows a group of humans who travel to a future in which apes have conquered Earth, but the ape effects look pretty great and the costume design is interesting enough to make Time of the Apes an entertaining enough flick.

Gunslinger (Season 5, Episode 11, 1993)

Look, there’s no other way to say this, but Gunslinger absolutely rules. Sure, it’s directed by Roger Corman, never a sign of quality, but it has an awesome premise that overcomes occasional dull parts. Beverly Garland stars as Rose Hood, a woman who takes over the role of Marshall from her murdered husband. When Rose’s regulations ruffle the feathers of the criminal element, she becomes the target of saloon owner Erica Page (Allison Hayes) and gunslinger Cane Miro (John Ireland).

Gunslinger is a perfect example of the Corman style at its best. Clocking in at 77 minutes, the movie skips straight to all of the pulpy good stuff, including a fight between Page and Hood. Gunslinger has no pretensions. It knows what it is and it sticks to its guns, even in the face of constant robot mockery.

Mitchell (Season 5, Episode 12, 1993)

Do you know who watches Joe Don Baker movies? Everybody watches Joe Don Baker movies! If you only know Joe Don from Mitchell and Final Justice, then you should go ahead and watch some of his other films, including several Bond films and the great exploitation flick Walking Tall. While Mike and the Bots like to mock Baker’s slurred speech and less-than-Olympian physique, he landed all those film roles for a reason.