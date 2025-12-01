Quentin Tarantino Should Do a Kill Bill Prequel

After dispatching Vernita Green a.k.a. Copperhead (Vivica A. Fox) early in the first Kill Bill, the Bride Beatrix Kiddo (Uma Thurman) comes face-to-face with her enemy’s young daughter Nikkia (Ambrosia Kelley). “You can take my word for it, your mother had it coming,” Beatrix tells the girl. “When you grow up, if you still feel raw about it, I’ll be waiting.”

For years, that exchange has had people waiting for Kill Bill: Volume III, in which the adult Nikkia comes for her revenge. While Quentin Tarantino did toss around the idea of part three, lately he’s been thinking about looking to the story’s past instead of its future. “I had a whole Kill Bill idea in my mind when we were doing it, and then I was so wiped out from doing the movie,” Tarantino recently said (via EW). “I like the idea of a Bill origin. A story of Bill, about how Bill became Bill and the three godfathers that made Bill: Esteban Vihaio, Pai Mei, and Hattori Hanzō.”

In most cases, it’s a bad sign when a filmmaker goes back to their old work instead of forging ahead, but this is a special circumstance. First of all, Tarantino has always been an allusive filmmaker, who fills his films with references to other works. See, for example, the aforementioned Hattori Hanzō, who takes his name from the mythical figure and the character from martial arts movies that Tarantino loved as a kid. It’s fitting that Tarantino would reference himself, especially if he can do it with the same level of skill and spectacle he brings to pastiches of other works.

Second, Kill Bill is suited toward the type of expansion that an origin story would entail. Bill was an elusive figure in the first two movies, kept off screen until late in the second film, existing only as an unseen man in flashbacks or the subject of conversation. There’s much about Bill that we don’t know and could make for an interesting story. And the episodic nature of the movies invites flashbacks just as much as it invites the aforementioned Kill Bill: Volume 3.