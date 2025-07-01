Why Quentin Tarantino Calls Gareth Edwards ‘Mr. Purple’

In Gareth Edwards’ mind, it does not get better than Reservoir Dogs. The debut film from Quentin Tarantino which revolutionized indie cinema is also one of those movies you can’t help falling in love with the first time you see it. Actually, the way Edwards tells it, it might have started before that—back when it only existed in the mind’s eye as a handful of clips on film critic Barry Norman’s BBC review series, Film. At the time, Edwards was 16 years old and already transfixed. Going to the theater only affirmed the glory he already knew was to come.

“I wasn’t educated in world cinema and a lot of the exploitation moviemaking that Quentin Tarantino was inspired by,” Edwards explains while stopping by the Den of Geek studio. “It opened a door to a type of filmmaking that I just ignored by being a fan of blockbusters like Star Wars and Spielberg.” In his estimation, Reservoir Dogs even holds “the high score” for the movie he’s seen most in a cinema with seven viewings. (By comparison E.T. and Back to the Future only got three viewings a piece.)

“Reservoir Dogs was seven probably because they wouldn’t release it on video in the UK,” Edwards says, noting how despite the movie making a big splash in the UK, Tarantino’s first film became such a lightning rod of controversy due to its use of violence that it spent years barred from home video VHS. This was because, at the time, the UK government was debating a bill that would require the censors at the BBFC to tighten their rules over what could be released on the home video market, leaving RD in limbo. Ironically it also led to the film spending nearly two full years in movie houses where audiences could see it again and again.

“It was considered a Video Nasty or whatever, because it was gruesome, which I totally disagree with,” says Edwards. “Basically you can have two types of films. You can have a film where there’s a lot of violence, and the character gets back up like nothing happened or doesn’t seem to care, which I think is a bad lesson for kids. Or you can have a film where if you shoot someone in the stomach, they squirm and cry for two hours straight before they die, which I think is a better lesson for guns.”