Sydney Sweeney Dismisses Bond Girl Rumors By Gunning for Bond

Vesper Lynd. Tracy di Vicenzo. Pussy Galore. Honey Ryder. The characters who have loved and lost James Bond are almost as legendary as 007 himself. Thus, while the search is on for a new James Bond, director Denis Villeneuve and producer Amazon are also looking for a new Bond girl. And the most obvious choice is the most popular bombshell in Hollywood right now. Well, obvious to everyone but her.

When Variety asked Sydney Sweeney about the possibility of appearing on screen in the next adventure of the English spy, she had to pause before answering. “I can’t,” began the 28-year-old actress,” before trying again with, “I don’t know.” Then Sweeney admitted, “To be honest, I don’t know all the Bond rumors, but I’ve always been a huge fan of the franchise, and I’m excited and curious to see what they do with it.”

Sweeney’s comments are about what one would expect from someone potentially involved in a major media franchise these days. Whether it’s Andrew Garfield swearing that he’s not returning as Peter Parker for Spider-Man: No Way Home or Adam Driver musing on the fate of his lost Star Wars movie, either the studio machinery is too big to follow or no one wants to risk a spoiler.

Bond predate those other works, as the current franchise stretches back to Sean Connery‘s debut in 1962’s Dr. No. But Eon Productions, who long held the adaptation rights to make movies about the character created by spy-turned-author Ian Fleming, has never been afraid of following in someone else’s succesful footsteps. Eon may have sold those rights to Amazon, and Amazon may have a proper auteur lined up to make the next installment, having secured Dune director Denis Villeneuve, but it’s unlikely that they’ll veer too far from Eon’s process.