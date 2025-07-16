The Superman Scene That Shows the Biggest Difference Between James Gunn and Zack Snyder

A Superman of Sorrows

Man of Steel is about a Superman who doesn’t want to be Superman. Played by Henry Cavill, the Kal-El of that movie spends most of his time in hiding, doing occasional super deeds when they arise, but always begrudgingly, as if annoyed that the fragile humans around him have made a mess again.

To be fair, Clark comes by this attitude honestly. It was impressed upon him by his earthly parents Jonathan and Martha. The Kents may be salt-of-the-earth Midwesterners, but they’re also deeply cynical, convinced that humans will respond in the worst possible way if they learn about the alien in their midsts. So committed to this position was Kevin Costner’s Jonathan that he allowed himself to get sucked away by a tornado rather than have Clark save him.

So when General Zod (Michael Shannon) arrives on Earth and threatens to destroy the planet unless humanity surrenders Kal-El, Clark isn’t so sure about what to do. Ergo he goes to a priest in search of direction, confessing that although, “Zod can’t be trusted,” he’s also “not sure the people of Earth can be [trusted] either.”

It’s no accident that Clark and the priest have this conversation in front of a stain-glassed window depicting Jesus in the Garden of Gethsemane, praying for relief before sacrificing himself for humanity. The blocking of the shot underscores Snyder’s take on Superman, positioning Kal-El as a powerful outsider who must suffer for the sake of weak and ungrateful humans. Although the script by David S. Goyer, working off of a story he co-wrote with Christopher Nolan, includes dialogue suggesting that Superman’s sacrifice will inspire humanity to be more hopeful and trusting, very little of that optimism appears in the finished film.

Thus when Superman arrives in front of a military convoy to turn himself in, he floats above them, his muscles rippling and his cape billowing, completely unfazed by the heavy weaponry pointing at him. And although he tells Amy Adams’ Lois Lane that he allowed the humans to cuff him in order to make them feel comfortable, neither Cavill’s body language nor Snyder’s framing of the shots suggest deference. The arrest scene is all about Superman: his volition, his suffering, and, most importantly, his power. He is burdened with sacrifice for we ungrateful apostates.

Super, Human

On the surface, the situation surrounding the arrest scene in Gunn’s Superman feels far more cynical than the plot of Man of Steel. After all, it’s not the leader of an otherworldly military who demands that Superman be apprehended. It’s regular humans who have been swayed by fellow human Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) that the hero means them harm. Moreover where Snyder’s Superman has done nothing to earn public mistrust, Gunn’s Superman did actually act, interfering in a global conflict without taking into consideration any other concerns.