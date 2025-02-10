The Comic Books That Defined Superman

While there’s more than a little ableism to the resolution in which Superman cures the girl’s blindness, the resolution also captures the entire point of superheroes: to fantasize about power making the world a better place.

Superman #162 (1963)

Having survived the superhero implosion that followed World War II, Superman and DC Comics enjoyed a renaissance in the Silver Age with the science fiction takes on heroes such as Green Lantern and the Flash. And yet, no sooner did Superman restore his place atop the superhero mountain than a new challenger arrived in the form of Marvel Comics and its conflicted characters.

Although the Marvel Age of Comics had just begun when “The Amazing Story of Superman-Red and Superman-Blue” appeared in Superman #162 in 1963, it’s clear that writer Leo Dorfman, working with pencilers Curt Swan and Kurt Schaffenberger, was responding to the marvelous competition. The story begins on a note more familiar to Peter Parker or Ben Grimm than to Clark Kent, with the mild-mannered reporter being passed up for a raise and Superman castigated by inhabitants of the Bottle City of Kandor for all the promises he’s failed to keep.

As a solution, Superman splits himself into two distinct clones, dubbed Superman-Red and Superman-Blue. Superman-Red and Superman-Blue (with some help from Supergirl) solve all the world’s problems, while also returning the people of the bottle city of Kandor to normal size and, uh…, hypnotizing all the world’s criminals (including Fidel Castro, because ’60s!) into becoming moral. They even find a way to restore Lex Luthor’s hair, thus erasing his evil (again, ’60s!). By the end of the story, Supergirl has found her place with the Legion of Super-Heroes, Lana Lang gets to marry Superman-Blue, and Lois Lane gets her man with Superman-Red.

And they all live happily ever after. No, seriously, that’s the end. Yet, before any Marvel Zombie dismisses “The Amazing Story of Superman-Red and Superman-Blue” as just another example of DC’s saccharine storytelling, we’re reminded that this is an imaginary story, not something that Superman actually does in canon. In other words, this issue gets at something much bigger at the core of the character: for all of his power, Superman cannot have the happy life he most wants, a sacrifice he’s willing to make in order to do the most possible good.

The Man of Steel (1986)

On one hand, The Man of Steel reboot by John Byrne was devised as an explicit rejoinder to Silver Age excess. Like Crisis on Infinite Earths and Batman: Year One, The Man of Steel sought to redefine Superman and his mythos for a modern ethos, which included some unequivocally great decisions, such as reimagining Lex Luthor as a respected businessman instead of a glowering supervillain, but also stripped away Superman’s abilities. Gone were super-ventriloquism and super-kissing. Unlike the live-action Man of Steel who flew backwards around the planet to turn back time and save Lois Lane in Superman (1978) less than a decade earlier, this Superman was bound by greater rules of reality.