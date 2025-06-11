Superman: James Gunn’s Large Cast Defense Points to New Type of Shared Universe

The cast, then, doesn’t serve as an ensemble. Rather, they are all part of Superman’s story, which Gunn has remained adamant is the focus of Superman, along with Lois and Lex. However, it’s easy to see why the big cast makes some fans so nervous. After all, Gunn and his fellow head of DC Studios Peter Safran are rebooting a DC cinematic universe that got off on the wrong foot in part because it rushed its team up. Unlike Marvel, which didn’t debut the Avengers until after already seeding characters in solo films, Zack Snyder‘s DC Universe launched the Justice League in its third film.

But for Gunn, these big names are all supporting characters because that’s what makes sense in a comic book universe. In this DC Universe, superheroes have existed for 300 years, and are a part of the every day fabric. “If you saw a shark-man walking down the street, you’d probably vomit and s— yourself to death,” Gunn quipped. “If they saw one, it would be more like if you saw Paul McCartney on the sidewalk in New York.”

Some fans have wondered if having Superman, who was the first comic book superhero when he debuted in 1938’s Action Comics #1, originate in a universe already filled with superheroes diminishes his importance. For Gunn, the opposite is true.

“James’ take is: What if we lived in that world? It’s giant monsters, alien beings, interdimensional imps,” Fillion explained to EW. “There’s things happening that are reality for this world that we’re about to enter.”

Gunn expounded by pointing out his nerd credentials. “I grew up reading DC and Marvel comics and having worlds and universes of superheroes who were interacting. I grew up watching Super Friends on Saturday mornings. It’s a long time coming, to be able to be a part of a world in which superheroes are real. We don’t have to explain everyone away. There’s a little bit of magic in this world. There’s science beyond our understanding in this world. This is the kind of place where there’s an island full of dinosaurs that probably exists.”

Thus, when Superman arrives, he does so in a world filled with superheroes, some of whom have lost their way and others who need inspiration. Superman provides that inspiration, filling not just regular people with hope, but the planet’s most powerful people as well.