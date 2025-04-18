The Push is On for the Summer of Superman

Friday, April 18th marks 87 years since Superman first showed up in comics pages, and DC is not going to let that slide without at least a little bit of a party.

With James Gunn’s Superman hitting theaters this summer, DC is ramping up for a big few months for Big Blue. We already talked about a bunch of their plans in comics pages – everything from the return of Lex Luthor to Dan Slott’s new Superman book to an all-ages book that I’m almost certainly buying for my kid. But today, on the big Supermanniversary, DC is really going over the top.

If you’re in Burbank and you have some time on your hands, there is a sold out, very special, Superman-themed Warner Brothers Studio Tour that starts with a hang with some comic greats – Dustin Nguyen, Jon Bogdanove and Scott Koblish – and ends with a special screening of the classic Donner film, hosted by TCM’s Ben Mankiewicz.

If, however, you are not within spitting distance of southern California nor connected to the seedy underworld of studio tour ticket scalping, DC’s still got you covered. For the school aged among us, they’re running virtual tours of DC’s offices for school groups, with a focus on Superman and storytelling, something that likely pricks up most nerd parents’ ears. And for folks who are too old/cool for school but have a local comic shop available, DC’s got something too: new printings of comic classics.