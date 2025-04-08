Could James Gunn’s Superman Finally Get Lois Lane Right?

Even after a recent sneak peak that revealed five minutes of new footage, we still don’t know much about how James Gunn‘s Superman will handle the famed romance between Clark Kent and Lois Lane. In Superman: The Movie and in Man of Steel, we saw the beginning of this courtship, with Lois and Clark meeting and beginning to fall for each other. This is also how most television and animated adaptations approach the characters.

But in promotional material for the upcoming Superman, we see the Clark (David Corenswet) and Lois (Rachel Brosnahan) exchanging knowing looks to one another, and even embracing before Superman leaves to battle some looming threat. That’s a quick courtship, even by Hollywood standards.

Yet in a recent interview with Collider, Brosnahan provided some further information, explaining that Lois and Clark have been together for several months by the time of the movie’s opening. But the real compelling bit is when Brosnahan said, “They’re not sure if this is something that was just a really great fling or something that could be forever, and they have really opposite worldviews, and they bump up against each other that way.”

This idea of Lois and Clark holding opposite worldviews and bumping up against one another suggests that we’re going to see a different depiction of Lois Lane, one more in line with the brave and principled person from the comics.