Superman: Rachel Brosnahan Wants a Superpowered Lois Lane
Exclusive: James Gunn reveals Rachel Brosnahan's super-hopes for the future of Lois Lane.
This article contains Superman spoilers.
If there’s one complaint that people seem to have about Superman, it’s that the movie has too many superheroes. For some, Guy Gardner, Hawkgirl, and Mr. Terrific overtake time that could have been spent with Clark Kent, Lois Lane, and the rest of the Daily Planet team. Those who disagree with that take will find support from an unexpected source. Actor Rachel Brosnahan, who plays “civilian” Lois Lane, actually wants one more hero flying over the skies of Metropolis. Or at least that’s what James Gunn told us.
Speaking with Den of Geek, Gunn revealed that Brosnahan has been lobbying for Lois to join the cape and cowl set by becoming a DC metahuman.
“Rachel is so upset that she doesn’t have superpowers,” Gunn says. “She’s constantly telling me about how Lois has superpowers in the comics, making hints.”
Brosnahan isn’t wrong about Lois’ status. In All-Star Superman, the Grant Morrison-penned comic that provided the most inspiration for Gunn’s approach, Clark gifts Lois with powers like his, allowing her to fight by his side as Superwoman. The Superwoman persona was recently brought into mainline DC Comics, as Lois currently uses that identity in the pages of Superman and Action Comics.
However, some who saw Superman might be wary of Lois becoming Superwoman, and not just because the movie already has too many metahumans. The most notable Superwoman in DC Comics was indeed Lois Lane, but her partner isn’t Superman; i’s Ultraman, who served as one of the chief antagonists in Gunn’s new movie.
Of course Gunn used a very different version of Ultraman for his Superman, essentially applying the name to Bizzaro, a flawed clone of Superman that is created by Lex Luthor. In the world of DC Comics, Ultraman is the Kal-El of Earth-3, a reality in which the evil Crime Syndicate of America rules without pity. On Earth-3, Ultraman and Superwoman have a contentious relationship, one built on their shared love of terrifying civilians. Comics are odd, huh?
With that said, the Superwoman moniker does predate the Earth-3 version and does fit very much in Gunn’s high-concept take on the DC Universe. In a story from 1943’s Action Comics #60, written by Jerry Siegel and illustrated by George Roussos, Lois gains powers when Superman gives her an emergency blood transfusion after she gets hit by a car. As Superwoman, Lois goes about saving the day, rescuing both Clark Kent and Superman, before losing her powers and having her experiences dismissed as just a dream.
Is that a ridiculous premise? Of course. But Superman showed that Gunn has no problem embracing the ridiculous. Between Luthor’s army of smart-computer monkeys, the underground black hole lair, and a Ninth-Dimensional imp (Mr. Mxyzptlk, right?) fighting the Justice Gang in the background, Gunn loves all of the excesses of superhero comics.
Moreover, a Superwoman story would very much fit the type of reporter that Brosnahan plays in Superman. In her primary plot, Lois teams with Mr. Terrific to find the pocket dimension prison where Luthor is holding Superman. Along the way, she’s exposed to powerful energies that threaten to destroy her. Of course Lois getting in over her head while searching for a story has long been a part of Superman lore. But Gunn and Brosnahan never let the trope overshadow the emotional stakes of the character. Even when she’s flying a spaceship or staring at a black hole, Lois acts out of her moral principles and her feelings toward Clark, keeping the story real even as it gets absurd.
Given how great she is in Superman, and given how well Gunn balances superheroics with character, this writer has got to agree with Brosnahan: we want to see her play Superwoman in Superman 2!
Superman is now playing in theaters worldwide.