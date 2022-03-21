Steven Spielberg Should Reconsider Not Directing Another Musical

When someone has just returned to this mortal plane after scaling Mt. Everest, it is perhaps premature to ask them which vast rock they would like to climb next. Yet that’s exactly what we feel obliged to do following news over the weekend that Steven Spielberg—Hollywood’s own veritable Edmund Hillary—is done with musicals after West Side Story.

The revelation came via Variety, which reported about Spielberg attending the PGA Awards Breakfast on Saturday. There, the director and producer had nothing but lovely things to say about his experience of adapting West Side Story to the screen. His efforts have resulted in the musical receiving some of the best reviews in Spielberg’s 21st century career, as well as netting him his eighth nomination for Best Director at the Academy Awards. Nevertheless, Spielberg took the opportunity to say that he was done directing musicals after his first full fledged effort in the genre, although he will continue to produce them, including an upcoming screen adaptation of the Broadway version of The Color Purple, which in turn was based on a 1982 novel by Alice Walker that Spielberg previously adapted to the screen in ’85 as a non-musical.

Far be it from us to tell one of the greatest talents in Hollywood history what to do with his career and finite time as a filmmaker… but Spielberg wishing to retire from the musical genre feels like a missed opportunity. Since near the very beginning of his time in the industry, which has spanned close to six decades, Spielberg has admitted to always being smitten with the musical genre. And now, thanks to his extraordinarily robust and vivid direction of a Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim musical about turf wars, many are realizing just how complementary his eye is to the art form.

When it was first announced that Spielberg intended to “remake” West Side Story in 2014—and thereby follow in footsteps trodded by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins in a legendary 1961 screen version—everyone thought the filmmaker was at best misguided. His longtime collaborator Tony Kushner even recalled telling his husband, “You’re not going to believe this. He’s lost his mind.” Kushner of course was won over enough to wind up writing Spielberg’s version of the material, crafting a far more sensitive and intelligent meditation than anyone expected from a story rife with potential third rails in the modern world: racism, cultural appropriation, and the concept of love at first sight, to name but a few.