Steel: Why the Cheesy DC Movie Gets Better Every Year

Although not nearly as inspiring or well-constructed as anything in any modern superhero movie, let alone a top-level one like Superman, the aw-shucks cheesiness of Steel feels even more remarkable today.

Forging Steel

Steel, the comic book character and the movie, began life in the most unlikely of ways. The comic book character came first, introduced as part of the Reign of the Supermen storyline from 1993. The final part of the Death of Superman event, Reign of the Supermen saw four individuals arrive in the absence of Kal-El of Krypton, each claiming to be the new Superman. While three of the four had more or less “legitimate” claims (one was a teenaged clone of Superman, another a Kryptonian artificial intelligence who took Superman’s form, and the third was a cyborg villain who modeled himself after Superman), John Henry Irons carried on the spirit of Superman’s never-ending battle.

Irons made his debut in 1993’s Adventures of Superman #500, written by Louise Simonson and penciled by Jon Bogdanove, an engineer and inventor who once was rescued by Superman, Irons created a suit of armor to protect his neighborhood after the hero’s death. When the real Superman returned to life, Irons stood beside him and helped ward off the threat of the Cyborg Superman, earning the Man of Steel’s blessing and taking the code name Steel.

None of that makes it into the movie Steel, which stars O’Neal as Irons, now a former weapons dealer, who comes back to his home neighborhood after an accident leaves his best friend Susan Sparks a.k.a. Sparky (Annabeth Gish) in a wheelchair. Back at home, Irons realizes that former colleague Nathanial Burke (Judd Nelson) is arming local street gangs with high-tech weaponry, and so with the help of Sparky and eccentric inventor Uncle Joe (Richard Roundtree), Irons creates his own armor to be come Steel!

A Good Heart Under Metallic Armor

As that plot summary suggests, Steel has even less depth than your average DC comic of the early 1990s, veering more towards Saturday morning cartoons. Irons is an unfailingly good man, who takes all the blame for Sparky’s injury (even though it was more due to Burke’s meddling), and who loves to support matriarch Grandma Odessa (Irma P. Hall) and just wants to inspire the boys in his community.

While it’s unlikely that Shaq could handle playing even a little more depth in his character, the flatness works for the type of story that Steel wants to tell. Director and writer Kenneth Johnson, best known for the V TV series, understands his heroes and villains in the simplest terms. Good guys try to help the vulnerable, while bad guys seek their own profit, no matter how many people get hurt along the way. There’s a clarity to Steel that fits a superhero story, certainly more so than some attempts to add layers of philosophical babbling to tales about guys in bright tights (see: another Superman movie with “Steel” in the title).