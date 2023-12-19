The Rise of Skywalker’s Most Divisive Twist Broke the Original Plan for the Sequel Trilogy

Four years on, we’re still learning new things about The Rise of Skywalker and the behind the scenes decisions that led to the highly divisive final chapter of the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy. For some, Episode IX was a return to form for the franchise, while for others, it paled in comparison to what came before, particularly the equally divisive The Last Jedi, because it chose to play the hits instead of saying anything new about characters or their world.

In particular, there are still fans out there debating the movie’s most controversial and surprising arc — Kylo Ren’s return to the light side, shedding his Supreme Leader guise and becoming Ben Solo once again, and the infamous kiss with Daisy Ridley’s Rey that followed. Diehard “Reylo” fans — those who support Rey and Kylo’s romantic connection — would tell you their smooch on Exegol tracks with their arc across the Sequel Trilogy, while others consider it to be a cringeworthy outcome to a rivalry that at one point saw Kylo’s First Order blow up an entire star system full of people. But by the end of J.J. Abrams’ The Rise of Skywalker, Kylo gets his redemption (and a new sweater), helping Rey defeat Emperor Palpatine and destroy the Sith once and for all.

That wasn’t always the plan, though. In fact, according to Adam Driver, Kylo Ren’s original arc as envisioned by Abrams while casting the role for The Force Awakens, didn’t end with a redemption at all.

“I had an overall arc in mind that [J.J. Abrams] wanted to do, which then changed,” Driver explained while promoting his new film Ferrari on The Rich Eisen Show. “But his idea was almost the opposite journey of Vader, where Vader starts the most confident, the most committed to the dark side, and by the last movie he’s the most vulnerable and weak. [Abrams] wanted to start at the opposite where this character was the most confused and vulnerable, and by the end of the three movies, would be the most committed to the dark side.