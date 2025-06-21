Jaws Left Steven Spielberg in Tears for Years While Hiding on the Theme Park Ride

“I would sneak behind the trams so nobody could see me and I would just sneak onboard the boat and I would sit in the cabin, in that little red booth, and I would sit there and sometimes cry. I had nothing to cry about, the film was this phenomenon. But I’m sitting here shedding tears because I’m not able to divest myself of the experience. The boat helped me to begin to forget. That Orca was my therapeutic companion for several years after Jaws came out.”

The admission is one of several strikingly revealing elements in Jaws @ 50, which admittedly retreads a lot of familiar ground for admirers of Spielberg, filmmaking history, or just ‘70s Hollywood gossip. Yet it was getting Spielberg to speak so frankly about those many well-worn stories that makes Bouzereau’s latest doc feel fresh—including to the documentarian who admits he had trepidations about returning to the material after already helming the well-regarded Jaws: Making Of documentary released on VHS in 1995.

“When I got started, I was like ‘oh my God, what have I done? What is there left to talk about?’” Bouzereau laughs when we sit down to chat all things Jaws. The documentarian credits Jaws as being a first love. It was the movie that brought the French filmmaker to America where he would eventually study the making of many other Spielberg’s films. But Jaws is also its own kind of rarefied mythology at this point. The stories about broken mechanical sharks and cantankerous, inebriated actors have become so familiar to us that they’re now even source material for light Broadway comedy.

Yet Spielberg’s perception 30 years after the last Jaws documentary was different. And perhaps more unguarded.

“I felt that Steven was opening up about the experience in a way that was very different from previously,” Bouzereau tells us. “Where [in the past] it was always done with a smile and it was like ‘Oh my God, it was such a nightmare! Ha ha ha. The shark wasn’t working! Ha ha ha.’ Suddenly, it became very clear to me that this was indeed the film that was either going to make him or break him. And he states that in a way that truly sets the stage for this story to be very dramatic and at the same time very human and very relatable.”

As a consequence, Jaws @ 50 is less a traditional “making of” doc—although all the old standards are at least passingly observed—and more of a film with a narrow perspective. As Bouzereau admits, “even though I claim this is the definitive story, it’s a definitive point of view of the filmmaker, that being Mr. Spielberg.”