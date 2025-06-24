Star Wars Characters That Deserve Their Own Spinoff

Quinlan Vos

A Quinlan Vos spinoff would very likely be tied to a Ventress spinoff as their stories are still intertwined, but nonetheless would still be interesting ground to explore. Like Anakin, Quinlan Vos wasn’t a fan of the rules of the Jedi Order and was swayed to the Dark Side for a time after being captured by Count Dooku, but his love for Ventress brought him back. After losing Ventress and the Jedi Order itself soon after, Vos started The Path as a route for Force Sensitive people to escape the aftermath of Order 66. A show depicting how that came to be, especially if it involved him and Ventress reconnecting, would certainly be fun to watch. There’s still so much of their story left to explore on screen, both in the “present” and their past.

Rose and Paige Tico

The Tico sisters are important members of the Resistance during the age of the First Order. Paige sacrifices herself to help the Resistance escape the D’Qar system while Rose becomes crucial to the fight, especially after helping Finn on Canto Bight. Unfortunately, Rose was somewhat sidelined in The Rise of Skywalker, and deserves more than what the sequel trilogy gives her. She and her sister Paige would be wonderful main characters for a Resistance-focused spinoff. A series set in the aftermath of the Fall of the First Order would also be a great place for Rose to shine and let us get to know her more.

Qi’ra

Qi’ra is truly one of the best parts of Solo: A Star Wars Story and would make a compelling lead in her own series. Though the end of the film showed us that Darth Maul was the true leader of the Crimson Dawn crime syndicate at the time, Qi’ra eventually becomes the leader herself. She’s made several appearances in different Star Wars comics, but deserves her own time in the spotlight.

Like Ventress, she’s a complicated character who isn’t afraid to get her hands a little dirty to get what she wants, and Star Wars needs more women like that. Sometimes doing what it takes to survive in this galaxy means operating in the grey areas between the light and the dark side. A crime drama centered around Qi’ra’s rise to power and her work with the Crimson Dawn would be fun to watch and another way to show a more grounded level of the Star Wars universe.

Padmé Amidala

Yes, Padmé was featured pretty heavily in the prequel trilogy and in Star Wars: The Clone Wars before her death, but there’s still so much of her story to explore on screen. She, Bail Organa, and Mon Mothma were close allies in the senate, which could be a fun avenue to explore, especially in the later days of the Republic. Watching them work together to try and save democracy in the face of rising fascism isn’t a likely show for Disney+ to make right now, but then again, neither was Andor.

A show about a young Padmé would also be intriguing, as we don’t get to see much of Naboo’s cultural norms in the prequel trilogy. She was elected as Queen at a fairly young age and likely went to some of the same schools as Palpatine did when he was younger. It would be interesting to see what that was like for her and how her youth shaped her into the powerful Queen and Senator we know her to be.