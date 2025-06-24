Star Wars Characters That Deserve Their Own Spinoff
From former Sith assassins to Galactic Senators, here are the Star Wars characters that we would love to see more of onscreen.
It’s hard to argue for more spinoffs when so much of Star Wars has become that lately. There’s The Bad Batch, a spinoff of The Clone Wars; Ahsoka a spinoff of The Mandalorian and Star Wars: Rebels; The Book of Boba Fett also a spinoff of The Mandalorian; Obi-Wan Kenobi, a spinoff of the prequel trilogy; and Andor, a spinoff of Rogue One. And yet, as much as some of these projects may feel inaccessible to more casual fans or like pure nostalgia grabs, others like Andor prove that sometimes a spinoff can add richness to the original story. All of these narratives have a place in Star Wars lore and give more characters a chance to shine and have their stories told.
Some Star Wars characters need another chance, others have juicy backstories just waiting to be explored. Here are some characters that deserve their own spinoff.
Asajj Ventress
Asajj Ventress has had one of the most compelling arcs across Star Wars media. She was first introduced to canon in Star Wars: The Clone Wars as a Sith assassin and apprentice to Count Dooku. She was ruthless and put up quite the fight against Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and other Jedi a number of times. Eventually she became so powerful that Palpatine ordered Dooku to kill her, and her people the Nightsisters, so that they wouldn’t be a threat to his plans. She manages to escape the genocide of her people and becomes a bounty hunter.
In the novel Dark Disciple by Christie Golden, the Jedi send Quinlan Vos undercover to get to know Ventress as part of a plot to assassinate Count Dooku. The two end up falling in love before she dies tragicallyand is laid to rest on her homeworld. But recent animated series The Bad Batch and Tales of the Underworld have found a way to bring Ventress back to life. Both of these shows have laid the groundwork for a Ventress spinoff and the redemption arc she deserves, and it doesn’t seem like her story is done yet.
Quinlan Vos
A Quinlan Vos spinoff would very likely be tied to a Ventress spinoff as their stories are still intertwined, but nonetheless would still be interesting ground to explore. Like Anakin, Quinlan Vos wasn’t a fan of the rules of the Jedi Order and was swayed to the Dark Side for a time after being captured by Count Dooku, but his love for Ventress brought him back. After losing Ventress and the Jedi Order itself soon after, Vos started The Path as a route for Force Sensitive people to escape the aftermath of Order 66. A show depicting how that came to be, especially if it involved him and Ventress reconnecting, would certainly be fun to watch. There’s still so much of their story left to explore on screen, both in the “present” and their past.
Rose and Paige Tico
The Tico sisters are important members of the Resistance during the age of the First Order. Paige sacrifices herself to help the Resistance escape the D’Qar system while Rose becomes crucial to the fight, especially after helping Finn on Canto Bight. Unfortunately, Rose was somewhat sidelined in The Rise of Skywalker, and deserves more than what the sequel trilogy gives her. She and her sister Paige would be wonderful main characters for a Resistance-focused spinoff. A series set in the aftermath of the Fall of the First Order would also be a great place for Rose to shine and let us get to know her more.
Qi’ra
Qi’ra is truly one of the best parts of Solo: A Star Wars Story and would make a compelling lead in her own series. Though the end of the film showed us that Darth Maul was the true leader of the Crimson Dawn crime syndicate at the time, Qi’ra eventually becomes the leader herself. She’s made several appearances in different Star Wars comics, but deserves her own time in the spotlight.
Like Ventress, she’s a complicated character who isn’t afraid to get her hands a little dirty to get what she wants, and Star Wars needs more women like that. Sometimes doing what it takes to survive in this galaxy means operating in the grey areas between the light and the dark side. A crime drama centered around Qi’ra’s rise to power and her work with the Crimson Dawn would be fun to watch and another way to show a more grounded level of the Star Wars universe.
Padmé Amidala
Yes, Padmé was featured pretty heavily in the prequel trilogy and in Star Wars: The Clone Wars before her death, but there’s still so much of her story to explore on screen. She, Bail Organa, and Mon Mothma were close allies in the senate, which could be a fun avenue to explore, especially in the later days of the Republic. Watching them work together to try and save democracy in the face of rising fascism isn’t a likely show for Disney+ to make right now, but then again, neither was Andor.
A show about a young Padmé would also be intriguing, as we don’t get to see much of Naboo’s cultural norms in the prequel trilogy. She was elected as Queen at a fairly young age and likely went to some of the same schools as Palpatine did when he was younger. It would be interesting to see what that was like for her and how her youth shaped her into the powerful Queen and Senator we know her to be.
Riyo Chuchi
This is probably the biggest “hear me out” on this list, but seriously, hear me out on this one. Those who have watched The Clone Wars or The Bad Batch will recognize Riyo Chuchi as the young senator of the moon Pantora. She helped Pantora improve relations with the indigenous Talz people of Orto Platonia, the planet Pantora orbits. She also became an outspoken advocate for Clone rights, especially after the Clone Wars, even going so far as to speak out against Palpatine’s plans for military expansion.
We don’t get to see much of her in either of these series, but when she does appear, it’s always part of a compelling narrative. I may be the only person that would watch a West Wing-style show about the inner workings of the Galactic Senate, but that doesn’t mean I won’t argue that Riyo Chuchi would make an incredible main character for one.
Jod Na Nawood
The first season of The Skeleton Crew may have come to an end, but we still know very little about the enigmatic space pirate Jod Na Nawood, if that’s even his real name. Jude Law toes the line between scoundrel and villain quite well in the series, and really leaves us wanting to know more about this character. A prequel series following his rise from a Force-sensitive youth to an intimidating space pirate could be an incredibly fun watch.