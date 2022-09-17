Star Wars May Finally Reveal the Fate of Lost Prequel Trilogy Character

Star Wars: Visions, the anthology series of anime shorts released last year, is one of the best things Disney has done with the franchise since the Mouse House acquired Lucasfilm in 2012. So it’s no surprise that the has company quickly set out to work on another animated anthology called Tales of the Jedi, which, despite its instantly recognizable name, has nothing to do with the Jedi Knights of the Old Republic who starred in the now non-canon ’90s comic book series of the same name.

Instead, this Tales of the Jedi explores the early lives of famous Jedi from the Prequel Trilogy and The Clone Wars, such as Ahsoka Tano, Count Dooku, Mace Windu, and Qui-Gon Jinn. Made up of six episodes, each installment tells a 15-minute short story that fills in gaps about each character’s history.

During last weekend’s D23 studio showcase, executive producer and animation veteran Dave Filoni hit the stage to present the trailer for the animated series, which features the same style of CG animation as The Clone Wars, Rebels, and The Bad Batch. Give it a look below if you haven’t already:

There’s no doubt that the big ticket item here is the story of Count Dooku and young Qui-Gon Jinn’s time as the future Sith lord’s padawan. The Dooku/Jinn episode seems set to explore events only previously alluded to in Attack of the Clones. The trailer teases fans how Dooku’s journey to the dark side began, as we watch Qui-Gon and Mace Windu trying to stop the Count from giving into his darker nature. In one shot, we see Qui-Gon trying to stop his master from Force choking someone, only to be pushed aside by Dooku. In another, Master Windu tells Dooku to stand down before decapitating an enemy with his lightsaber. But it seems Dooku believes his more extreme measures are the only way to bring “peace and order to the galaxy.”