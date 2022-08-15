Star Wars Just Revealed the Moment That Set Up Divisive Sequel Trilogy Plotline

Revis writes from Leia’s perspective a beautiful passage about how Luke has changed over the course of the Original Trilogy, from the young farm boy in A New Hope to the powerful and wise Jedi Knight of Episode VI. Even hours after their big victory on Endor, Leia is worried that Luke has changed so much that his path now lies elsewhere instead of beside his newfound twin sister and the soon-to-be-formed New Republic.

“He was so different now from when she’d first met him. Years had passed, of course, but the boy she’d met on the Death Star, proclaiming he’d come to save her, had been boisterously excited, full of optimism and opportunities. This man before her now was the same Luke, but…calmer,” Revis writes. “He moved with purpose rather than crashing around, bursting through doors or bumbling across the galaxy. Leia almost mourned the change. She had seen it before, of course, over the years of the war — bright hopefuls who became jaded when they realized they were no longer shooting at inanimate targets. Luke held a deeper sort of stillness within him, like a tree growing on a moon with no air, no wind to shift the branches.”

And she’s right that soon Luke will have to go out on his own to not only learn more about the Jedi Order but to start his own academy for a new generation of knights. Unlike in the now non-canon Legends continuity, the Disney timeline sees Luke seemingly leave his family behind for much of the 30-year period between trilogies to search for artifacts, texts, and old temples. As far as we know, he largely spent that time alone or with his students at his new academy. He also took his nephew Ben Solo as his apprentice during that era. In The Book of Boba Fett, we also learn that he spent a little while with Ahsoka Tano, and even tried to train Grogu as an early student. He also worked with Lando Calrissian to try and find Exegol in the book Shadow of the Sith. Yet, it’s clear that when we reunite with Luke in the Sequel Trilogy, it’s been years since brother and sister last saw each other.

The Princess and the Scoundrel shows that Leia could already sense that this breaking of the trio was inevitable.

“I feel like that for all three of us. You, me, Han. This moment, right now, it feels like…It feels like one step, and we’ll all scatter in different directions,” Leia says to Luke on Endor. “Right now, we’re together. Right now, we’re safe.”

Of course, it didn’t have to be that way. In the scene, Luke makes Leia an offer. She can join him on his Jedi quest and learn the ways of the Force, too. He doesn’t need to be the last Jedi.