Star Wars: 15 Most Evil Villains From the Empire

Credit: Lucasfilm

15. Crosshair

It’s not just his impeccable aim and unpredictable nature that make this mutant clone trooper such a terrifying threat on the battlefield, but the fact that Crosshair is a true believer, a soldier who will follow orders no matter how heinous the task. Assassinate a leader who is just trying to defend her people from Imperial invaders? Check. Kill the Jedi and the other clone troopers who were once his brothers in arms? No problem.

Even if you wanted to blame the secret inhibitor chip implanted in his head at birth — the reason why the clone army so easily turned on the Jedi during Order 66 — that’s no defense for Crosshair, who chose the Empire even after he’d had the control device removed. And even if Crosshair does finally does redeem himself on The Bad Batch, it won’t erase his many crimes in the early days of the Empire.

Credit: Lucasfilm

14. Dedra Meero

The newest villain on this list is also one of the Empire’s most formidable intelligence officers, willing to get the answers she needs by any means necessary, even if it means torturing a few prisoners along the way. To Dedra, the collateral damage means nothing, she only cares about her target, which makes her the scariest of the many bad guys chasing Cassian Andor. Even the rest of the top brass at the Imperial Security Bureau have reason to fear her. Dedra’s tactics are ruthless and her dedication to her work is unshakable.

By the end of the first season of Andor, she’s ruined multiple lives, massacred the people of Ferrix, and seemingly partnered up with the equally despicable Syril Karn. Dedra is definitely hard to root for, but it’s impossible to look away as she devises the next part of her twisted plan to bring Cassian and the rebels to justice.

Credit: Bantom Books/Random House

13. Natasi Daala

Natasi Daala first made her debut as one of the antagonists of the Jedi Academy trilogy. While the character has been confined to the realms of the now non-canon Legends continuity, her legacy indicates that she could return to canon like other Imperial villains have before her. She was the first woman to become an admiral under the Imperial regime. That’s no easy feat, and it’s obvious how cruel and commanding Daala had to be to push past the glass ceiling.

In the days of the Galactic Civil War, Daala oversaw the development of top-secret superweapons in a distant part of space that was incredibly difficult to reach. Cut off from the rest of the galaxy, Daala didn’t learn of the Emperor’s defeat until almost a decade after his fall. She quickly set out to reform what was left of the scattered Empire and led multiple campaigns to overthrow the New Republic. Her commitment to the cause eventually led her to become the Chief of State of the Galactic Federation of Free Alliances (the government that succeeded the New Republic in Legends canon), a title she used to spread anti-Jedi sentiment and wage war against the Luke Skywalker’s Order. Daala relished the role of villain until the very end of the Legends timeline.