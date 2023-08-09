Star Trek 4 Gets a Disappointing Update

“You really wanna head back out there, huh?” Although Captain Kirk doesn’t answer this question posed by his friend Dr. McCoy at the end of Star Trek Beyond, we all know his answer. Whatever differences between the fatherless Kirk of the Kelvin timeline, played by Chris Pine, and his Prime Universe counterpart played by William Shatner, the two Captains share a love of adventure that keeps them coming back to their beloved ship and searching for the unknown.

And yet, we’ve never had the chance to see what’s next for the Enterprise-A of the Kelvin Universe. According to Spock actor Zachary Quinto, we aren’t going to see that next adventure any time soon. Speaking to the crowd at Star Trek Las Vegas, Quinto summed the delay in the next movie with a simple, oft-repeated phrase. “It’s complicated,” he revealed (via TrekMovie). “The fact that anything good gets made kind of miracle.”

“I think it’s about different people having different agendas and ideas about what it will be,” Quinto continued. For the longest time, those different ideas have included three separate pitches, two of which came from very idiosyncratic creators.

The primary vision served as a direct continuation of previous Kelvin movies, including 2009’s Star Trek and Star Trek Into Darkness. This film would have teamed Pine’s Kirk with his late father George, played by Chris Hemsworth, brought back to life through transporter Treknobabble. That movie has come and gone from production, stalling first because of contract talks with Pine and Hemsworth broke down, losing director S.J. Clarkson in the process, and later because Marvel poached new director Matt Shakman for the upcoming Fantastic Four movie.