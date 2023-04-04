New Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Trailer Has a Surprising No Way Home Reference
The new trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse references the events of Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home.
The Spider-Man films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have referenced the world of Miles Morales before. Though Miles exists in a different universe than Tom Holland’s Peter Parker, the live action web-slinger did meet Miles’ small time criminal uncle Aaron Davis (Donald Glover) in Spider-Man: Homecoming, and in the closing part of Jon Watts’ MCU trilogy, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Jamie Foxx’s villainous Maxwell Dillon aka Electro receives the news that infinite parallel universes exist by musing “there’s got to be a Black Spider-Man out there somewhere.”
Of course, there absolutely is, and he’ll be back this summer for a brand-new multiversal adventure! Not only that, but in the new trailer for Sony‘s upcoming Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the animated world of Morales’ wall-crawler is happy to clap back with a cheeky MCU reference of its own.
In the fantastic-looking Into the Spider-Verse sequel Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Miles returns with the world on his shoulders as he tries to balance school, family, and life with being a superhero. Things get even more complicated when Miles’ BFF and crush Gwen Stacy comes back around at a crucial time seeking his help to save the Spider-Verse from a mysterious villain capable of committing a catastrophic disaster.
Miles is admittedly up for the challenge, so he and Gwen take a trip through the Multiverse together, where they meet the Verse’s protectors, the Spider-Force, who are led by future Spidey, Miguel O’Hara. But Miles soon finds he might not be on the same team as the Spider-Force, or Gwen, when they start planning how to deal with the new threat.
The trailer, which you can watch in full below, features a dazzling array of Spider-People among the denizens of the infinite Spider-Verse, but it takes time out to give a surprising nod to the events of 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home at one point during the footage. In conversation with Miles, Oscar Isaac’s Miguel O’Hara airs his frustrations by spitting “and don’t even get me started on Doctor Strange and the little nerd back on Earth-199999!”
Though it’s a fun reference to the live action world of Holland’s Parker, it’s likely to stir up a little Marvel controversy, as last year’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness had previously established the main MCU timeline as numbered Earth-616, but for everyone who doesn’t care much about that continuity, it’s just fine. Perhaps the better question here is whether these Spideys see Holland’s Parker as animated through their eyes or not!
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has been directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson from a screenplay by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and David Callaham. The film features the voices of Shameik Moore as Miles, Hailee Steinfeld (Hawkeye), Jake Johnson, Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya (Black Panther), Karan Soni, Jason Schwartzman, Brian Tyree Henry (Eternals), Luna Lauren Vélez, Greta Lee, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone, Shea Whigham and Oscar Isaac (Moon Knight).
It’s set to be released on June 2.