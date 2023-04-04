New Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Trailer Has a Surprising No Way Home Reference

The Spider-Man films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have referenced the world of Miles Morales before. Though Miles exists in a different universe than Tom Holland’s Peter Parker, the live action web-slinger did meet Miles’ small time criminal uncle Aaron Davis (Donald Glover) in Spider-Man: Homecoming, and in the closing part of Jon Watts’ MCU trilogy, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Jamie Foxx’s villainous Maxwell Dillon aka Electro receives the news that infinite parallel universes exist by musing “there’s got to be a Black Spider-Man out there somewhere.”

Of course, there absolutely is, and he’ll be back this summer for a brand-new multiversal adventure! Not only that, but in the new trailer for Sony‘s upcoming Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the animated world of Morales’ wall-crawler is happy to clap back with a cheeky MCU reference of its own.

In the fantastic-looking Into the Spider-Verse sequel Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Miles returns with the world on his shoulders as he tries to balance school, family, and life with being a superhero. Things get even more complicated when Miles’ BFF and crush Gwen Stacy comes back around at a crucial time seeking his help to save the Spider-Verse from a mysterious villain capable of committing a catastrophic disaster.

Miles is admittedly up for the challenge, so he and Gwen take a trip through the Multiverse together, where they meet the Verse’s protectors, the Spider-Force, who are led by future Spidey, Miguel O’Hara. But Miles soon finds he might not be on the same team as the Spider-Force, or Gwen, when they start planning how to deal with the new threat.