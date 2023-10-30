South Park: Joining the Panderverse Is for Everyone and No One

Eric Cartman becomes paranoid over a recent string of nightmares where himself and his friends replaced by women of color who complain about the patriarchy. He asks his mom to look under the bed to see if any Disney execs, specifically Lucasfilm’s Kathleen Kennedy, are there. At school, he tries warning his friends that Kathleen Kennedy is out to get him and the infinite multiverse possibilities of them being replaced by diverse women who “complain about the male patriarchy.” Ignoring Cartman for being Cartman, Kyle, Stan, and Kenny leave and comment on how multiverse stories have become the scapegoat for lazy writing in the process.

As they turn their back, Cartman gets transported via portal to the alternative universe from his nightmares, and the diverse woman Cartman ends up in. In that parallel universe, Cartman finds himself chased by Kathleen Kennedy, as the two must work together to return home and defeat the Cartman Kennedy version of her who took her place in his universe. Meanwhile, Randy Marsh and the other men in South Park have become too lazy to do any physical labor in an AI-dominated world and try to hand their work to southern dingbat handymen to fix. It all blows back in their faces when those handymen become increasingly rich and end up buying social media companies and fighting to colonize planets instead of doing anything meaningful for their fellow man in society.

Silly as it sounds, Panderverse works in its takedown of right-wing, anti-woke social media accounts. You know the accounts – the ones that have their trigger on the pulse looking at every minuscule change at big Hollywood studios and spending their livelihoods making YouTube videos about trivial diversity-casting tactics, while showing their bare racist asses on main.

There’s a hilarious scene early on in which Eric expresses to a therapist that his perception of diversity boils down to Kathleen Kennedy making things lame by casting a diverse woman and making that character gay for brownie points. Then Cartman describes how, because of this, Disney head Bob Iger’s stocks go down as if there’s any correlation between the two. Cartman has always been a vessel for Parker and Stone to stab at the immature side of America, and it’s always funny to see those Cartman-minded people who lack media literacy log onto Twitter, post clips of those scenes, and go, “Matt and Trey agree with us.” Audiences frequently forget that Matt and Trey are politically libertarian to a T, for better or worse.

It’s also clever how the special accurately depicts tokenized diverse casting or at least the optics of it for execs who think the race or ethnicity of a performer doesn’t matter. As long as they embody the traits of that recast character, pandering to everyone and no one makes it as effective as it is “progressive.” D.C. (Diverse Cartman) is the embodiment of that Hollywood sentiment. However, I found her funnier than Cartman with voice actress Janeshia Adams-Ginyard capturing his spirit and dialect with her expert comic timing in her delivery. Her interactions with Kenny, Stan, and Kyle and some callbacks got colossal cackles out of me.

Through Diverse Cartman, Stone and Parker make their argument regarding casting optics fleshed out. The boys aren’t convinced about the diverse Cartman being Cartman––to the dismay of PC Principal, who says the boys are the problem for not accepting her as Cartman. The boys then mention where laziness ends, and innovation begins, using Miles Morales as a counterpoint. Kyle and Stan retort to PC Principal that Miles Morales is sweet, mainly because “He’s a whole constructed thing with his own character and narrative.” Meanwhile, studios such as Disney remake the same schlock with a person of color without making any other extra effort. When the story focuses on them, the conversation is fluent.