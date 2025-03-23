Snow White Proves that Shrek Still Haunts Fairytale Movies

However, the bluebird omission is notable not because of its connection to the original Snow White, but to Shrek, the 2001 CGI animated hit. In that movie, Princess Fiona (Cameron Diaz) has an encounter with a bird similar to that of the 1937 movie. But when the bird tries to keep up with the octave increases as Fiona sings, it explodes. A surprised Fiona looks over to the nest to see two eggs, leading to a match cut of those same eggs, now cracked open and sizzling on a frying pan.

It’s been almost a quarter of a century since Shrek made that joke about Snow White. But it hit the House of Mouse so hard that Disney still can’t just do a straightforward princess movie.

Attack of the Ogre

“Shrek is a terrible movie,” declared respected film critic Scott Tobias in his 20-year remembrance for the Guardian in 2021. “It’s not funny. It looks awful. It would influence many unfunny, awful-looking computer-animated comedies that copied its formula of glib self-reference and sickly sweet sentimentality.”

Tobias’ argument irritated some readers, probably the same people angry about the minuscule redesign DreamWorks has given the ogre for the fifth movie, coming in 2026. But it’s hard to argue that he’s wrong. Not only is Shrek visually unappealing, with its rudimentary CGI animation and bland color palette, but it led to a glut of cheap, even uglier, even more cynical children’s movies shoved into theaters or, more often, into Walmart bargain bins and, eventually, into Redbox and streaming services.

But it’s also hard to argue that these are bugs instead of features. Ugliness is Shrek‘s raison d’être, particularly in response to Disney. Much has been written about DreamWorks SKG co-founder Jeffrey Katzenberg’s grudge against Disney, the studio he once ran.

However, the movie resonated with people who weren’t bitter about getting passed over for a leadership position at Disney. Nay, it worked because people by 2001 were just tired of the Disney house style of the previous decade (if not longer). Sure, Walt Disney Animation Studios put out some now beloved entries at the turn of the century, movies like The Emperor’s New Groove. But Dinosaur, Fantasia 2000, and Tarzan all proved that the Disney renaissance had definitively ended. Yet the dip in quality didn’t coincide with a dip in Disney’s output, and the studio kept pumping out direct-to-video sequels, Disney Channel TV shows, theme park attractions and merchandise.