Snow White Proves that Shrek Still Haunts Fairytale Movies
Almost 25 years later, the crass comedy Shrek has scared Disney so bad that it still can't make a straightforward princess movie even in Snow White.
This post contains spoilers for Snow White.
At the start of Snow White‘s second act, the titular princess finds herself in an enchanted wood. The dark, frightening trees around her recede, replaced by animals who approach Snow White, recognizing her as pure of heart. A bluebird floats up to the princess and lands gently upon her extended finger.
This moment, of course, comes from the movie’s primary source, the 1937 Disney animated film Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. But there’s one key difference between the 1937 depiction and the one from 2025. In 1937, Snow White (voiced by Adriana Caselotti) sings to the bird and, magically, wonderfully, the bird whistles back. In 2025, neither person nor bird sings to one another.
The lack of singing is hardly the only change between the two versions, as the 2025 movie adds a few new songs, reimagines the bland prince into a bland rogue, and continues past the true love’s kiss moment to follow Snow White (Rachel Zegler) as she retakes her kingdom from the Evil Queen (Gal Gadot).
However, the bluebird omission is notable not because of its connection to the original Snow White, but to Shrek, the 2001 CGI animated hit. In that movie, Princess Fiona (Cameron Diaz) has an encounter with a bird similar to that of the 1937 movie. But when the bird tries to keep up with the octave increases as Fiona sings, it explodes. A surprised Fiona looks over to the nest to see two eggs, leading to a match cut of those same eggs, now cracked open and sizzling on a frying pan.
It’s been almost a quarter of a century since Shrek made that joke about Snow White. But it hit the House of Mouse so hard that Disney still can’t just do a straightforward princess movie.
Attack of the Ogre
“Shrek is a terrible movie,” declared respected film critic Scott Tobias in his 20-year remembrance for the Guardian in 2021. “It’s not funny. It looks awful. It would influence many unfunny, awful-looking computer-animated comedies that copied its formula of glib self-reference and sickly sweet sentimentality.”
Tobias’ argument irritated some readers, probably the same people angry about the minuscule redesign DreamWorks has given the ogre for the fifth movie, coming in 2026. But it’s hard to argue that he’s wrong. Not only is Shrek visually unappealing, with its rudimentary CGI animation and bland color palette, but it led to a glut of cheap, even uglier, even more cynical children’s movies shoved into theaters or, more often, into Walmart bargain bins and, eventually, into Redbox and streaming services.
But it’s also hard to argue that these are bugs instead of features. Ugliness is Shrek‘s raison d’être, particularly in response to Disney. Much has been written about DreamWorks SKG co-founder Jeffrey Katzenberg’s grudge against Disney, the studio he once ran.
However, the movie resonated with people who weren’t bitter about getting passed over for a leadership position at Disney. Nay, it worked because people by 2001 were just tired of the Disney house style of the previous decade (if not longer). Sure, Walt Disney Animation Studios put out some now beloved entries at the turn of the century, movies like The Emperor’s New Groove. But Dinosaur, Fantasia 2000, and Tarzan all proved that the Disney renaissance had definitively ended. Yet the dip in quality didn’t coincide with a dip in Disney’s output, and the studio kept pumping out direct-to-video sequels, Disney Channel TV shows, theme park attractions and merchandise.
So when Shrek opened with the titular ogre tearing a page out of a Disney-style storybook to wipe his butt, giggling children and their parents alike were ready to see the giant taken down a peg. In fact, almost all of Shrek‘s shots landed perfectly, especially its mockery of the well-established Disney princess formula.
Postmodern Princesses
It can be argued that Disney rolled admirably with Shrek‘s punch, producing the wonderful Enchanted in 2007. On the surface, Enchanted seemed to operate with the same cynicism as Shrek, casting Amy Adams as innocent/naive Princess Giselle, James Marsden as a bumbling Prince, and thrusting them into real New York.
To be sure, movie lands plenty of self-aware shots at Disney’s catalog but it still retains and remixes those tropes. Giselle is taken aback when roaches and pigeons answer her call instead of bluebirds and deer, but she takes it in stride and sings “Happy Cleaning Song.” She may be horrified that divorce court exists, but by the end of the movie, she’s convinced the couple represented by her actual true love Robert (Patrick Dempsey) to forgo their separation. She even earns the respect of Robert’s forward-thinking daughter Morgan (Rachel Covey), who eventually places Giselle alongside Ruth Bader Ginsberg and other feminist icons.
Successful as Enchanted is, though, it could not completely shake off Shrek‘s charges. In fact, the princesses who followed Enchanted have more in common with Fiona than Giselle. Tiana from The Princess and the Frog and Rapunzel from Tangled rescue their respective male leads more than the guys rescue them. The most important relationship in Frozen is between co-princesses Elsa and Anna, not with the surprise villain in Prince Hans or the likable oaf Kristoff. Neither Moana nor Mirabel from Encanto are hampered are hampered by the lack of a romantic lead, nor honestly are their movies.
All of these women are outsiders, for whom love takes a distant second place behind self-actualization. Nothing demonstrates this change more than Ralph Breaks the Internet, in which classic princesses such as Cinderella and Jasmine express shock that Vanellope doesn’t get rescued by a prince. And lo and behold, these princesses all participate in the movie’s big climax, helping to rescue Vanellope from the raging, possessive Ralph.
Shrek Forever After
These movies have their postmodern merits, but Snow White doesn’t feel like it needs them, not even in its 2025 version. The best parts of the recent movie all involve Zegler playing the material straight. When she sings and dances, even with this nightmare inducing take on the Dwarfs, Snow White charms.
But when the entire movie stops so that half-hearted romantic interest Jonathan (Andrew Burnap) can sing a snarky number called “Princess Problems,” the thing grinds to a stop. Whenever Show White needs to prove that it’s in on the joke, that it understands that princess movies aren’t realistic, it becomes an empty nothing, a movie far, far worse than Shrek.
Snow White is now playing in theaters.