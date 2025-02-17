SNL Movies Ranked from Worst to Best

7. The Ladies Man (2000)

“The Ladies Man” sketch—tailored around Tim Meadows’ smooth-talking, Courvoisier-swilling gent about town who had afro and platform shoes to match—was one of the first SNL gags I remember being (barely) old enough to watch. And the glaring naughtiness of his double entendres (most of which I did not get) still earned a giggle. That is perhaps why like a lot of folks who grew up watching Comedy Central in the early 2000s, this cable TV staple has a soft spot in my heart. But generally it is difficult to say it is any better or worse than Coneheads. But hey, this one has Leon Phelps, so that gives it the edge.

Meadows reprises that genuinely funny character in this mostly unfunny movie which manages to sneak in a few chuckles. In the film version, Leon is on hard times after losing the radio show that the skit is based around. Luckily, he discovers one of his former conquests wants to make him a kept man—which is groovy, baby—but unfortunately he doesn’t know which one. It’s a paper-thin premise that features some natural charm from Meadows, plus a pre-movie stardom Will Ferrell outraged that he has been cuckolded by Leon and his besotted wife (Save by the Bell’s Tiffani Thiessen).

6. A Night at the Roxbury (1998)

Based on another of my earliest formative memories of funny SNL sketches, A Night at the Roxbury has the advantage of starring Will Ferrell at the height of his comedy powers when he was the NBC series’ MVP. So the fact it failed to deploy him with the brilliance of Jon Favreau in Elf (2003) or Adam McKay in Anchorman (2004) and Talladega Nights (2006) a few years later betrays what wasted potential this one is. All the more inexplicable is comedy legend Amy Heckerling (Fast Times at Ridgemont High, Clueless) had a hand in its development. One wonders whether she could have made it work if she had directed instead of just produced.

As it is, the movie plays as a jokey riff on Saturday Night Fever where Kattan and and Ferrell are hopelessly lame nightclub rejects still stuck on the dated sounds of early ‘90s Eurodance music. This is about five years after that Ace of Base sound fell off and already seemed kitsch. This one never really fell on, however.

5. Superstar (1999)

The first movie on this list that garnered some audible laughs on revisit, Superstar isn’t as dire as half the movies we’re ranking. Nonetheless, it reveals the clearest problem with most SNL movies: virtually none of these characters are interesting or empathetic enough to engender an audience’s sympathy or emotional investment. So programming them into those flat ‘90s Hollywood comedy plots used by, say, Adam Sandler, Chris Farley, and Jim Carrey always backfires. Each of those talents might have come from sketch comedy, but they developed their movie personas in a glaringly commercial (and often successful) way. Their films were designed to build audience allegiance to their slackers and goofs, begging you to root for them on their journeys of growth and self-actualization.

By contrast, you’re never going to root for Mary Katherine Gallagher, Molly Shannon’s painfully awkward and horny student at a Catholic private school. And the movie refuses to be clever enough to allow her to be an agent of chaos or scorn—a protagonist who is an antagonist to everyone else she meets. Still, she is played by Molly Shannon who in the ’90s seemed willing to just about break every bone in her body for a laugh, and she earns quite a few of them here, be they through the aggressive pratfalls, or sequences where she starts licking a tree while practicing French kissing. It’s aimed at the lowest-common denominator, but this might be the first one that at least finds its target a few times.