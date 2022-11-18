Slumberland Review: Not Your Dream Jason Momoa Movie

If you look at it from a certain angle, dreams are the fixations of all artists in any medium. Probably since the first time a restless soul etched markings in a cave somewhere, we’ve had dreamers attempting to convey how they see the world when their eyes are closed.

This idea has only grown more pronounced after the advent of cinema, with directors often likening their films to “dreams”—visions that need to be told whether by way of surrealist set designs or spinning hotel corridors. And director Francis Lawrence of Constantine and Hunger Games fame can be added to that list with this weekend’s Slumberland, a new family film that co-opts the dreams conjured by another medium a hundred years ago… and then adds Jason Momoa with fangs.

Indeed, Slumberland is a loose adaptation of a now relatively obscure comic strip from the turn of the 20th century. But in its heyday, Winsor McCay’s Little Nemo in Slumberland was a sensation. Across weekly newspaper panels, McCay documented the nocturnal adventures of a child in Slumberland and his best buddy, Flip. In the funny pages, Flip was a mischievous clown; in the Netflix movie he’s a six-foot and four-inch wildebeest. Literally, with the character now being an enormous being with the body of Aquaman, the tusks of a boar, the fangs of a lion, and the horns of a ram. Yet there’s still something appealingly clownish about Momoa’s energy. I just wish the film around him dreamed a little bigger.

Slumberland is certainly a handsome looking entertainment. Unlike most Netflix content, visible thought is placed into every composition. This applies both to the dreamy sequences and those set in the real world, with the film opening promisingly inside a cozy lighthouse where Nemo, gender-flipped and played convincingly by Marlow Barkley, lives with her housekeeper father (Kyle Chandler). He’s a doting papa and certainly better adjusted than most onscreen representations of his vocation, although he does keep reciting funny stories about the heists he allegedly performed in his youth with a rapscallion partner called Flip.