Disney+ New Releases November 2022

We have a list of the new Disney+ movies and shows arriving in November 2022 including the premiere of Disenchanted and the finale of Andor.

(L-R): Amy Adams as Giselle and Maya Rudolph as Malvina Monroe in Disney's live-action DISENCHANTED, exclusively on Disney+. Photo by Jonathan Hession.
Photo: Disney Enterprises, Inc.

It’s rare that a month goes by on Disney+ without a major new Marvel or Star Wars release. With its list of new releases of November 2022 though, Disney+ is going to attempt to go without it’s two big tentpoles.

That’s not to say that neither Star Wars nor Marvel will play a role on Disney+ this month. Star Wars prequel series Andor will continue to chug along, culminating with its 12th episode and season 1 finale on Nov. 23. Meanwhile, a couple of minor Marvel documentaries make their premieres in the beginning of the month.

In place of new Star Wars or Marvel blockbusters, Disney+ is turning some of its lesser-known franchises this month. Disenchanted, the long-awaited sequel to 2007’s Enchanted, premieres on Nov. 18. That will be followed by the season premiere of Willow, a series based on the 1988 movie of the same name.

Here is everything else you can find on Disney+ this month.

Wednesday, November 2

New Library Titles

  • Airport Security (S1, S2, S3)
  • Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S2)
  • Critter Fixers: Country Vets (S4)
  • Dino Ranch (S2, 6 episodes)
  • Locked Up Abroad (S3 – 9 episodes, S4 – 3 episodes, S5, S6, S7, S8, S9 – 10 episodes, S10 – 10 episodes, S11)
  • To Catch a Smuggler (S1, S2, S3)

Disney+ Originals

  • Donna Hay Christmas – Premiere (All Episodes Streaming)
  • Andor Episode 9
  • The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 206 “Twigs”
  • The Mysterious Benedict Society – Episode 203 “A Gold Bar in Fort Knox”
  • Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! – Episode 3

Thursday, November 3

Disney+ Originals

  • Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Friday, November 4

New Library Titles

  • The Gift
  • Ocean’s Breath
  • Saving Notre Dame
  • Shortsgiving

Disney+ Originals

  • Director by Night – Premiere
  • Marvel Studios Legends – “King T’challa,” “Princess Shuri,” “The Dora Milaje”

Monday, November 7

Disney+ Originals

  • Dancing with the Stars – Episode 9 (Live)

Wednesday, November 9

New Library Titles

  • Breakthrough (S1, S2)
  • Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Showdown (S1)
  • The Lion Ranger (S1)
  • World’s Deadliest (S3)

Disney+ Originals

  • The Montaners – 5-Episode Premiere
  • Save Our Squad with David Beckham – Season 1 Premiere (All Episodes Streaming)
  • The Tatami Time Machine Blues – Season 1 Premiere (All Episodes Streaming)
  • Zootopia+ (Shorts) – Premiere (All Shorts Streaming)
  • Andor – Episode 10
  • The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 207 “Spirit of the Ducks Part 2”
  • The Mysterious Benedict Society – Episode 204 “Free of Pointless Command”
  • Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! – Episode 4

Friday, November 11

New Library Titles

  • Eyewitness: D-Day
  • Fire of Love
  • Mary Poppins Returns (Sing-Along Version)
  • Port Security: Hamburg
  • Sea of Shadows

Monday, November 14

Disney+ Originals

  • Dancing with the Stars – Episode 10 (Live)

Wednesday, November 16

New Library Titles

  • Atlas of Cursed Places (S1)
  • Ice Road Rescue (S6)
  • Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S2, 11 episodes)
  • Ultimate Survival WWII (S1)
  • World’s Deadliest Snakes (S1)

Disney+ Originals

  • Limitless with Chris Hemsworth – Season 1 Premiere (All Episodes Streaming)
  • The Santa Clauses 2-Episode Premiere
  • Andor – Episode 11
  • The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 208 “Trade Rumors”
  • The Mysterious Benedict Society – Episode 205 “Blank Expression”
  • Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! – Episode 5

Friday, November 18

New Library Titles

  • Game of Sharks
  • Genoa Bridge Disaster
  • Me & Mickey (Shorts) (S1, 20 episodes)
  • Mickey and the Roadster Racers: Diggity Dog (S1)
  • Mickey Mousekersize (S1)
  • Virus Hunters

Disney+ Originals

  • Best in Snow – Premiere
  • Disenchanted – Premiere
  • Mickey: The Story of a Mouse – Premiere
  • The Wonderful Autumn of Mickey Mouse – Premiere

Sunday, November 20

Disney+ Originals

  • ELTON JOHN LIVE: FAREWELL FROM DODGER STADIUM – Original Concert Event (8:00 PT)

Monday, November 21

Disney+ Originals

  • Dancing with the Stars – Episode 11 (Live Finale)

Wednesday, November 23

New Library Titles

  • Egypt with the World’s Greatest Explorer (S1)
  • Last of the Giants: Wild Fish (S1)
  • Puppy Dog Pals (S5, 2 episodes)
  • The Villains of Valley View (S1, 4 episodes)
  • Witness to Disaster (S1)
  • World’s Deadliest: Jaws and Sins (S1)

Disney+ Originals

  • Andor – Episode 12 (Finale)
  • Daddies on Request – Premiere (All Episodes Streaming)
  • The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 209 “Summer Breezers”
  • The Mysterious Benedict Society – Episode 206 “Commitment to All Things Cozy”
  • The Santa Clauses
  • Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! – Episode 6

Friday, November 25

New Library Titles

  • Heroes of the Sky: The Mighty Eighth Air Force (Special)
  • Life and Death in Paradise: Crocs of the Caribbean (Special)

Disney+ Originals

  • The Hip Hop Nutcracker – Premiere

Monday, November 28

New Library Titles

  • Mickey Saves Christmas

Wednesday, November 30

New Library Titles

  • Buried Secrets of WWII (S1)
  • Firebuds (S1, 3 episodes)
  • Spidey and His Amazing Friends (S2, 4 episodes)
  • The Witch Doctor Will See You Now (S1)

Disney+ Originals

  • Willow – Episode 1 (Premiere)
  • The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 210 “Lights Out”
  • The Mysterious Benedict Society – Episode 207 “A Joyful Lens”
  • The Santa Clauses – “Chapter Four: The Shoes Off the Bed Clause”
  • Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t – Episode 7
