Disney+ New Releases November 2022
We have a list of the new Disney+ movies and shows arriving in November 2022 including the premiere of Disenchanted and the finale of Andor.
It’s rare that a month goes by on Disney+ without a major new Marvel or Star Wars release. With its list of new releases of November 2022 though, Disney+ is going to attempt to go without it’s two big tentpoles.
That’s not to say that neither Star Wars nor Marvel will play a role on Disney+ this month. Star Wars prequel series Andor will continue to chug along, culminating with its 12th episode and season 1 finale on Nov. 23. Meanwhile, a couple of minor Marvel documentaries make their premieres in the beginning of the month.
In place of new Star Wars or Marvel blockbusters, Disney+ is turning some of its lesser-known franchises this month. Disenchanted, the long-awaited sequel to 2007’s Enchanted, premieres on Nov. 18. That will be followed by the season premiere of Willow, a series based on the 1988 movie of the same name.
Here is everything else you can find on Disney+ this month.
Wednesday, November 2
New Library Titles
- Airport Security (S1, S2, S3)
- Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S2)
- Critter Fixers: Country Vets (S4)
- Dino Ranch (S2, 6 episodes)
- Locked Up Abroad (S3 – 9 episodes, S4 – 3 episodes, S5, S6, S7, S8, S9 – 10 episodes, S10 – 10 episodes, S11)
- To Catch a Smuggler (S1, S2, S3)
Disney+ Originals
- Donna Hay Christmas – Premiere (All Episodes Streaming)
- Andor Episode 9
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 206 “Twigs”
- The Mysterious Benedict Society – Episode 203 “A Gold Bar in Fort Knox”
- Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! – Episode 3
Thursday, November 3
Disney+ Originals
- Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
Friday, November 4
New Library Titles
- The Gift
- Ocean’s Breath
- Saving Notre Dame
- Shortsgiving
Disney+ Originals
- Director by Night – Premiere
- Marvel Studios Legends – “King T’challa,” “Princess Shuri,” “The Dora Milaje”
Monday, November 7
Disney+ Originals
- Dancing with the Stars – Episode 9 (Live)
Wednesday, November 9
New Library Titles
- Breakthrough (S1, S2)
- Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Showdown (S1)
- The Lion Ranger (S1)
- World’s Deadliest (S3)
Disney+ Originals
- The Montaners – 5-Episode Premiere
- Save Our Squad with David Beckham – Season 1 Premiere (All Episodes Streaming)
- The Tatami Time Machine Blues – Season 1 Premiere (All Episodes Streaming)
- Zootopia+ (Shorts) – Premiere (All Shorts Streaming)
- Andor – Episode 10
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 207 “Spirit of the Ducks Part 2”
- The Mysterious Benedict Society – Episode 204 “Free of Pointless Command”
- Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! – Episode 4
Friday, November 11
New Library Titles
- Eyewitness: D-Day
- Fire of Love
- Mary Poppins Returns (Sing-Along Version)
- Port Security: Hamburg
- Sea of Shadows
Monday, November 14
Disney+ Originals
- Dancing with the Stars – Episode 10 (Live)
Wednesday, November 16
New Library Titles
- Atlas of Cursed Places (S1)
- Ice Road Rescue (S6)
- Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S2, 11 episodes)
- Ultimate Survival WWII (S1)
- World’s Deadliest Snakes (S1)
Disney+ Originals
- Limitless with Chris Hemsworth – Season 1 Premiere (All Episodes Streaming)
- The Santa Clauses 2-Episode Premiere
- Andor – Episode 11
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 208 “Trade Rumors”
- The Mysterious Benedict Society – Episode 205 “Blank Expression”
- Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! – Episode 5
Friday, November 18
New Library Titles
- Game of Sharks
- Genoa Bridge Disaster
- Me & Mickey (Shorts) (S1, 20 episodes)
- Mickey and the Roadster Racers: Diggity Dog (S1)
- Mickey Mousekersize (S1)
- Virus Hunters
Disney+ Originals
- Best in Snow – Premiere
- Disenchanted – Premiere
- Mickey: The Story of a Mouse – Premiere
- The Wonderful Autumn of Mickey Mouse – Premiere
Sunday, November 20
Disney+ Originals
- ELTON JOHN LIVE: FAREWELL FROM DODGER STADIUM – Original Concert Event (8:00 PT)
Monday, November 21
Disney+ Originals
- Dancing with the Stars – Episode 11 (Live Finale)
Wednesday, November 23
New Library Titles
- Egypt with the World’s Greatest Explorer (S1)
- Last of the Giants: Wild Fish (S1)
- Puppy Dog Pals (S5, 2 episodes)
- The Villains of Valley View (S1, 4 episodes)
- Witness to Disaster (S1)
- World’s Deadliest: Jaws and Sins (S1)
Disney+ Originals
- Andor – Episode 12 (Finale)
- Daddies on Request – Premiere (All Episodes Streaming)
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 209 “Summer Breezers”
- The Mysterious Benedict Society – Episode 206 “Commitment to All Things Cozy”
- The Santa Clauses
- Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! – Episode 6
Friday, November 25
New Library Titles
- Heroes of the Sky: The Mighty Eighth Air Force (Special)
- Life and Death in Paradise: Crocs of the Caribbean (Special)
Disney+ Originals
- The Hip Hop Nutcracker – Premiere
Monday, November 28
New Library Titles
- Mickey Saves Christmas
Wednesday, November 30
New Library Titles
- Buried Secrets of WWII (S1)
- Firebuds (S1, 3 episodes)
- Spidey and His Amazing Friends (S2, 4 episodes)
- The Witch Doctor Will See You Now (S1)
Disney+ Originals
- Willow – Episode 1 (Premiere)
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 210 “Lights Out”
- The Mysterious Benedict Society – Episode 207 “A Joyful Lens”
- The Santa Clauses – “Chapter Four: The Shoes Off the Bed Clause”
- Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t – Episode 7