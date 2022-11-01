Disney+ New Releases November 2022

It’s rare that a month goes by on Disney+ without a major new Marvel or Star Wars release. With its list of new releases of November 2022 though, Disney+ is going to attempt to go without it’s two big tentpoles.

That’s not to say that neither Star Wars nor Marvel will play a role on Disney+ this month. Star Wars prequel series Andor will continue to chug along, culminating with its 12th episode and season 1 finale on Nov. 23. Meanwhile, a couple of minor Marvel documentaries make their premieres in the beginning of the month.

In place of new Star Wars or Marvel blockbusters, Disney+ is turning some of its lesser-known franchises this month. Disenchanted, the long-awaited sequel to 2007’s Enchanted, premieres on Nov. 18. That will be followed by the season premiere of Willow, a series based on the 1988 movie of the same name.

Here is everything else you can find on Disney+ this month.