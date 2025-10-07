“There’s Blood Everywhere:” The Wild Audition That Sealed Scarface

Michelle Pfeiffer has recently opened up about a pivotal moment in her career: during her audition for Scarface, she unintentionally injured Al Pacino, and it may have been the moment that convinced him she was right for the role of Elvira Hancock in the 1983 classic.

Appearing on the SmartLess podcast, Pfeiffer described her path to landing the part as though it were a bit of a rollercoaster. At first, director Brian De Palma was enthusiastic about casting her, but Pacino was more skeptical. She says she then buckled under pressure in the audition process, prompting De Palma to tell her, “It’s just not going to work out.”

“Al will admit this,” she said, “[but] he didn’t really want me for the part.”

The Batman Returns actress recalled meeting De Palma and the casting director and crushing her first audition for the movie. However, “over the course of two months, I just [got] worse and worse and worse, because I’m just afraid. And by the end, I’m bad.”