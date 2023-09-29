Saw Movies Timeline Explained and When Saw X Takes Place

Gordon does get out of the bathroom trap by sawing off his own foot at the end of Saw, and seemingly disappears from the franchise. However, a flashback in Saw 3D shows that Kramer met Gordon in the passageway outside the bathroom. Kramer nursed Gordon’s wounds and created an artificial foot. During the healing process, Gordon became an apprentice for Kramer and helped him perform the medical parts of the games, such as placing keys and other objects inside of victims.

Jigsaw’s Reign of Terror (Saw II, Saw III, Saw IV, Saw X)

Set between Saw and Saw II, Saw X tells a (relatively) self-contained story involving Kramer’s vendetta against those who took advantage of his desperation to con him. Fellow terminal cancer patient Henry Kessler (Michael Beach) tells Kramer about Dr. Pederson in Norway, who has a radical treatment. Kramer takes the idea to his insurer William Easton, but as we know from Saw VI, he gets rejected.

A woman claiming to be Pederson’s daughter, Cecilia (Synnøve Macody Lund), contacts Kramer and invites him to her clinic in Mexico City. Cecilia treats Kramer at her clinic and claims that he is cancer-free. However, Kramer learns that the procedure is a scam and that the cancer remains. With the help of Amanda and Hoffman, Kramer captures the scammers, including Kessler, and places them into traps. The post-credit scene of Saw X shows Kramer happy with Hoffman. But we know from later entries that he begins to doubt both of his apprentices. At some as-of-yet unrevealed point, Kramer gathers items such as a reverse bear trap and a videotape, and places them in a black box. He gives that box to his executor in Saw III, with instructions to send it to Jill after his death, but we don’t see her open it until Saw 3D (the seventh one).

Through Hoffman, Kramer learns about the main characters of Saw II and Saw IV: Detective Eric Matthews (Donnie Wahlberg), Detective Allison Kerry (Dina Meyer from Starship Troopers), and Officer Daniel Rigg (Lyriq Bent). They capture Matthews’ son Daniel (Erik Knudsen) and place him in the house trap depicted in Saw II, but Amanda also pretends to be a victim in order to look out for him. After completing the house trap, Amanda drugs Daniel and takes him to a safe house, so that Kramer can test Matthews.

Despite Kramer’s warnings, Matthews refuses to calm down or listen and ends up walking right into the bathroom trap from Saw. Amanda subdues Matthews and locks him in shackles at the end of Saw II. But in Saw III, he immediately smashes his foot to slip the binding and escape. Once again, Amanda finds him, and the two fight, but she leaves him unconscious in the hallways outside the bathroom trap. After Amanda leaves, Hoffman locates Matthews and takes him to another location, as seen in Saw IV.

As Amanda continues to work for Kramer, she changes her process and makes the traps unescapable. This includes the trap she uses on Detective Kerry, who has her sides ripped open, despite retrieving a key from a vat of acid in Saw III.