Robert Pattinson Has a Secret Marty Supreme Cameo

This article contains slight spoilers for Marty Supreme.

In one of the most unexpected moments of Marty Supreme, Marty’s benefactor Milton Rockwell declares “I was born in 1601. I’m a vampire. I’ve been around forever.” Most viewers just interpreted the line as metaphorical speech about the nature of the rich sapping strength from laborers like Marty, but it turns out that the film almost took it quite literally. Yet, even if director Josh Safdie decided against a scene in which an ageless Rockwell sunk his teeth into an elderly Marty Mauser, he did include a guy who got famous for playing a vampire.

Speaking with London’s BFI Southbank (via Variety), Safdie revealed that Robert Pattinson can be heard during a table tennis match in England. “No one knows this, but that voice — the commentator, the umpire — is Pattinson,” Safdie said. “It’s like a little easter egg. Nobody knows about that… He came and watched some stuff and I was like, I don’t know any British people. So he’s the umpire.”

Safdie’s claim that he doesn’t know any British people may be hard to believe, but his decision to reach out to Pattinson makes perfect sense. The two worked together on 2017’s Good Time, co-directed by Josh’s brother Benny. In Good Time, Pattinson plays a small-time hoodlum who goes on an increasingly disastrous odyssey through New York City to get his developmentally disabled brother (played by Benny Safdie) out of prison.