Robert Pattinson Has a Secret Marty Supreme Cameo
Josh Safdie reunited with his Good Time star in an unexpected way for Marty Supreme.
This article contains slight spoilers for Marty Supreme.
In one of the most unexpected moments of Marty Supreme, Marty’s benefactor Milton Rockwell declares “I was born in 1601. I’m a vampire. I’ve been around forever.” Most viewers just interpreted the line as metaphorical speech about the nature of the rich sapping strength from laborers like Marty, but it turns out that the film almost took it quite literally. Yet, even if director Josh Safdie decided against a scene in which an ageless Rockwell sunk his teeth into an elderly Marty Mauser, he did include a guy who got famous for playing a vampire.
Speaking with London’s BFI Southbank (via Variety), Safdie revealed that Robert Pattinson can be heard during a table tennis match in England. “No one knows this, but that voice — the commentator, the umpire — is Pattinson,” Safdie said. “It’s like a little easter egg. Nobody knows about that… He came and watched some stuff and I was like, I don’t know any British people. So he’s the umpire.”
Safdie’s claim that he doesn’t know any British people may be hard to believe, but his decision to reach out to Pattinson makes perfect sense. The two worked together on 2017’s Good Time, co-directed by Josh’s brother Benny. In Good Time, Pattinson plays a small-time hoodlum who goes on an increasingly disastrous odyssey through New York City to get his developmentally disabled brother (played by Benny Safdie) out of prison.
As that short synopsis suggests, Good Time has a lot of in common with the Safdies’ most popular films, including their follow-up Uncut Gems, and Benny’s solo directorial outing The Smashing Machine, which released a few months before Marty Supreme. To match the Safdies’ aesthetic, Pattinson bleached his hair and gave himself an intense, unsettling appearance, fitting within the directors’ love of high-tension in New York scuzz.
Pattinson’s physical change set the model for some of the big names who we do see in Marty Supreme. Most people recognize Shark Tank regular Kevin O’Leary as Rockwell and Gwyneth Paltrow as past her prime film star Kay Stone, but its harder to identify magician and personality Penn Jillette as the farmer Hoff, whose missing dog plays a big part in the movie’s second half, or Fran Drescher as Marty’s beleaguered mother. Even Timothée Chalamet downplayed his good looks to make Marty less lovable.
The voice cameo acted as something of a reunion for Pattinson and Chalamet, who worked together in the forgotten Netflix historical drama The King from 2019. But the duo’s most anticipated collaboration won’t come until later this year, when Pattinson comes to Arrakis in Denis Villeneuve‘s Dune 3. Chalamet will reprise his role as Paul Atreides, now older and given to violence as he embraces his role as an Emperor who will lead humanity into the future. We still don’t know for sure who Pattinson will play in Dune 3—the smart money is on the treacherous shape-shifter Scytale, but some of us are hoping he’ll be future worm god Leto II—but whatever he is, it will surely be weird.
Will Pattinson’s Dune part be as strange as a sparkly vampire? Who knows, but its sure to be more offbeat than the secret umpire he plays in Marty Supreme.
