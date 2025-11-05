Only Robert Pattinson Could Confirm He’s In Dune 3 This Casually
Robert Pattinson has finally confirmed his involvement in Dune 3.
Robert Pattinson, a man who, when once asked what his life was like outside of acting, simply responded with “sucks,” has finally confirmed that he’s in Dune: Part Three.
The actor broke the news in a typically casual way during an interview about his new film, Die My Love, in which he co-stars alongside Jennifer Lawrence. The press tour for the movie has so far seen Pattinson admit to eating out of Lawrence’s trash and freaking out about dancing in front of the camera, which apparently made him sweat so much he soaked his trousers.
In a conversation with IndieWire, Pattinson also discussed having memory issues in the past, and it was just about then that he (perhaps accidentally) broke the news of his Dune 3 casting, saying that the desert heat on the film’s set temporarily altered his usual mental state.
“When I was doing Dune, it was so hot in the desert that I just couldn’t question anything”, he said. “And it was so relaxing, like my brain actually wasn’t operating; I did not have a single functioning brain cell. And I was just listening to Denis [Villeneuve]: ‘Whatever you want!’”
Pattinson has readily admitted that he makes things up in interviews and that it’s come back to bite him. One particular interview with The Today Show saw Pattinson claim that he’d only been to the circus once because he saw a clown die there. Every Pattinson press tour is a gift because he really could just say anything, and it might be years before we find out if it’s real.
“There’s a little gremlin inside of me that thinks, ‘Just say something shocking. You’re only here for a few minutes, say something terrible,” he told Willem Dafoe in 2018. “There’s a kind of perverse glee I get from that. But I’ve given my publicist a number of heart attacks.”
While taking all this into account, it’s more likely Pattinson was telling the truth about Dune: Part Three. Rumors that the actor has a role in the film have been circulating for much of this year, but his involvement has never been confirmed until now.
Speculation about his possible role in the movie has also been running rampant, with Dune fans guessing he could be playing anyone from the shapeshifting Scytale to Paul Atreides’ son, Leto II. While there’s no confirmation of who Pattinson plays in the movie yet, it seems like we know he’s in the movie at all right now due to the actor’s lack of filter, which is easily one of the most endearing things about him.