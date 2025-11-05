Only Robert Pattinson Could Confirm He’s In Dune 3 This Casually

Robert Pattinson, a man who, when once asked what his life was like outside of acting, simply responded with “sucks,” has finally confirmed that he’s in Dune: Part Three.

The actor broke the news in a typically casual way during an interview about his new film, Die My Love, in which he co-stars alongside Jennifer Lawrence. The press tour for the movie has so far seen Pattinson admit to eating out of Lawrence’s trash and freaking out about dancing in front of the camera, which apparently made him sweat so much he soaked his trousers.

In a conversation with IndieWire, Pattinson also discussed having memory issues in the past, and it was just about then that he (perhaps accidentally) broke the news of his Dune 3 casting, saying that the desert heat on the film’s set temporarily altered his usual mental state.

“When I was doing Dune, it was so hot in the desert that I just couldn’t question anything”, he said. “And it was so relaxing, like my brain actually wasn’t operating; I did not have a single functioning brain cell. And I was just listening to Denis [Villeneuve]: ‘Whatever you want!’”