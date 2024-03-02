Ridley Scott’s Napoleon Leaves Out Real History of His First Big Disaster in Egypt

In the Napoleon movie, it’s a quick victory that Joaquin Phoenix’s Corsican general is unable to savor because he discovers in the press that his wife Joséphine (Vanessa Kirby) has been stepping out… and that is partially true! Napoleon was in Egypt when he was made aware, yet again, of his bride’s unfaithfulness. This in turn caused him to write an anguished letter to his brother that read, “My passion for glory is gone. I am sick of humanity. I have no more reason to live. At twenty-nine years of age, I am worn out.”

That letter was then intercepted in the Mediterranean by a British warship. It became a great source of laughter from London newspapers to the palaces of Russia. Still, despite that embarrassment, it was not Joséphine who caused Napoleon to flee Egypt and abandon many of his men to suffering and death. It was his own bad leadership that carried him into his first disaster—as well as his greatest legacy.

Blood, Sand, and an Emperor’s Folly

From practically the very beginning, Napoleon’s conquest of Egypt was fraught with death and delusion. This starts with arriving on the Egyptian coast outside Alexandria in 1798 during a storm. Hundreds of soldiers drowned in the violent, churning surf after their small boats capsize. It would be prescient of things to come. Fortunately for Napoleon, the French population did not hear of these things. They received reports, like the rest of Europe, of Napoleon’s lightning speed victories over the city of Alexandria, which surrendered with barely any resistance. They also hear of the Battle of the Pyramids, which while not quite so anticlimactic as in Scott’s Napoleon, where a single cannon blast (into the Pyramid of Khafre, no less!) seems to unhorse all of his Mameluke opponents, was nonetheless a resounding success for the French.

In fact, the actual Battle of the Pyramids was a bloodbath. Wave after wave of Mameluke fighters—warriors enslaved in infancy and trained since childhood in horseback warfare (and an inspiration for the Unsullied in Game of Thrones)—charged Napoleon’s French armies in their perfect squares upon the desert plateau of Giza. The Mamelukes’ tactics, right down to their bejeweled swords, were positively medieval. Which was a disadvantage when falling upon French rifles. More than 10,000 of the Mamelukes’ charging cavalry died; meanwhile the French lost a mere 289 soldiers.

Still, before the day was over, by sheer strength of momentum dying horses would carry their bleeding passengers into the midst of French ranks where stead and occupant alike were finished off by bayonet. When the enslaved soldiers finally hastened into a retreat, Napoleon ordered a massacre. He conquered Cairo’s defenses in an afternoon.

It would prove to be a pyrrhic victory though. Consider that while watching the carnage from a safe distance on his horse, the French general began dictating notes for what his occupation of Cairo would look like: his army would create a new sanitation system to combat the plague, which was already dogging them from a march across the desert in summer heat; they would find new ways to light the city at night; he’d even build a fleet of windmills along the Nile, right there on the bank where his soldiers are currently drowning fleeing Mamelukes in the crocodile-infested waters.