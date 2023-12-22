How Many Parts Will Rebel Moon Have?
How many more Rebel Moon movies are on the way? More than you probably thought.
The heroes have saved the day by the end of Rebel Moon, at least for the moment. Admiral Noble may be down but he’s definitely not out, as we learn in the final moments of the movie. Surely, he’ll soon be back on Veldt to punish Kora and the rest of the warriors who dared challenge the Imperium.
The cliffhanger ending shouldn’t come as a surprise to Zack Snyder fans. After all, the movie is officially titled Rebel Moon Part 1: A Child of Fire. We know that at least one more Rebel Moon movie it’s on its way, the second part of the initial two-part film. The sequel is titled Rebel Moon Part 2: The Scargiver and it’ll release on Netflix on April 19, 2024.
What comes after that is a little hazier, but both The New York Times and THR have reported that there are plans to make a Rebel Moon Part 3 to complete a sci-fi trilogy for the streaming service. But Snyder is looking even beyond that, recently telling SFX magazine that he envisioned a “trilogy of sequels,” suggesting there could be up to four Rebel Moon films.
“These are stories that we pitch to each other and I have to hear them and say, ‘That’s cool, that works in the world.’ So it’s happening on a small scale right now… A trilogy of sequels is cool,” the director said. And when asked if he already had an idea of how the Rebel Moon story would eventually end, he teased, “I’m not exactly sure how long it would take to get there, but we do know where it goes.”
Netflix isn’t stopping at live-action films, though. The streamer is positioning the Rebel Moon universe as a true multimedia franchise, which also includes a video game for the Netflix Games platform, a prequel comic book series about the Bloodaxes, a narrative podcast, and a few animated projects, including a short as well as a series. Snyder told SFX that he was even considering helming some of the animated installments.
In other words, there’s a lot more Rebel Moon coming from Snyder in the next few years. Fortunately, you won’t need to wait very long for the next installment, which is just a few months away now. There’s also the planned R-rated Snyder Cut of Rebel Moon Part 1, which Snyder recently called an “alternate reality version” of the movie. According to the director, “It’s not an extended cut of this movie; it’s almost like a different movie.”
“It’s more about a deep dive into the universe — it’s a lot more,” Snyder told Polygon. “It’s almost like the story takes place in a slightly different dimension than this movie that’s about to come out… It’s very subtle, but I go as far as… like the same line of dialogue might be a different take in the other version of the movie. I’ll be interested to see how audiences react to it and how they find exploring this other version of that story.”
Sounds like there may be even more parts to Rebel Moon than meets the eye.