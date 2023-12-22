How Many Parts Will Rebel Moon Have?

The heroes have saved the day by the end of Rebel Moon, at least for the moment. Admiral Noble may be down but he’s definitely not out, as we learn in the final moments of the movie. Surely, he’ll soon be back on Veldt to punish Kora and the rest of the warriors who dared challenge the Imperium.

The cliffhanger ending shouldn’t come as a surprise to Zack Snyder fans. After all, the movie is officially titled Rebel Moon Part 1: A Child of Fire. We know that at least one more Rebel Moon movie it’s on its way, the second part of the initial two-part film. The sequel is titled Rebel Moon Part 2: The Scargiver and it’ll release on Netflix on April 19, 2024.

What comes after that is a little hazier, but both The New York Times and THR have reported that there are plans to make a Rebel Moon Part 3 to complete a sci-fi trilogy for the streaming service. But Snyder is looking even beyond that, recently telling SFX magazine that he envisioned a “trilogy of sequels,” suggesting there could be up to four Rebel Moon films.

“These are stories that we pitch to each other and I have to hear them and say, ‘That’s cool, that works in the world.’ So it’s happening on a small scale right now… A trilogy of sequels is cool,” the director said. And when asked if he already had an idea of how the Rebel Moon story would eventually end, he teased, “I’m not exactly sure how long it would take to get there, but we do know where it goes.”