The Real Reason Behind GI Joe: Retaliation’s Shocking Duke Twist

For G.I. Joe fans of a certain age, Conrad S. Hauser, aka Duke, is the G.I. Joe. Among the first of Hasbro’s revamped mail-away action figures, the character was created in 1983 as a descendent of the original G.I. Joe dolls. He’s also frequently been situated as the lead G.I. Joe character in cartoon shows, comic books, and finally Hollywood action movies.

Which along with the profile of an actor like Channing Tatum is what makes the opening scenes of G.I. Joe: Retaliation (2013) so shocking. After leading the first film, 2009’s G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra, Tatum’s square-jawed 1st Sgt. Duke begins the sequel as practically a second banana to newcomer Roadblock (Dwayne Johnson). Then at exactly the 20-minute mark, Duke is unceremoniously obliterated in a fiery explosion after being betrayed by no less than the President of the United States (in actuality, Johnathan Pryce’s POTUS is the dastardly Cobra operative Zartan in disguise!).

In less time than the opening sequence of a Michael Bay Transformers flick, the guy who saved the world in the 2009 movie and incredulously turned the Baroness (Sienna Miller) into a hero is now roadkill as Johnson’s Roadblock assumes lead position. For audiences then, or discovering it now on Netflix, the turn of fate is a little jarring. But as Tatum has intermittently revealed to the press over the years, Duke dying after only four scenes is the price Paramount had to pay to get Tatum back in the series.

“Look, I’ll be honest. I fucking hate that movie,” Tatum said in 2015. At the time, he was speaking with Howard Stern (via Variety) about how his career had pivoted from action franchises to something a little more personal with the Magic Mike series. He was also specifically unloading on the first G.I. Joe film, G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra. Still, it seemed likely that, even then, his entire opinion of the franchise was soured by the fact he felt forced into the series by Paramount Pictures.