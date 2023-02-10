How Magic Mike Became the Unlikely Feel-Good Trilogy of Our Times

Magic Mike XXL Replaces Grit with Good Vibes Glory

Magic Mike was a box office hit. It felt complete. The story of this particular life seemed to have been told. However, three years later came an unanticipated sequel, Magic Mike XXL. Executive produced (and DP’d and edited) by Soderbergh, but directed by Gregory Jacobs, the tagline alone, which on the posters simply read “You’re Welcome,” teased of something different; more strip, less grit… and audiences were not disappointed.

The core troupe from the first film made up of Big Dick Richie (Joe Manganiello), Ken (Matt Bomer), Tito (Adam Rodriguez), Ernie/Tarzan (Kevin Nash), and of course Mike are reunited. Dallas has started a new show with Adam as the star, and the rest of the boys have pursued endeavors elsewhere. Mike, who left the group at the end of the last film has not seen his friends since. He finally has his furniture business, only just off the ground, but he is desperate to expand. His girlfriend left him after turning down his proposal, and the call from the Kings of Tampa catches him at just the right time.

Magic Mike XXL quickly becomes a road trip movie as the group make their way to Myrtle Beach for a stripping convention and their last hoorah on stage together. Yes, there are of course more scenes dedicated to stripping, and to Tatum in particular and his incredible skills as a dancer. There’s also an unforgettable scene of Manganiello’s Richie, high on MDMA, dancing in a gas station to try and make the cashier smile. But what really sets this film apart from its predecessor is the relationship shared by this group of friends and by how women are represented and discussed.

The women that we see onscreen in the 2012 film are mostly skinny, young and white. The dancers, besides Tito, are also all white. Dallas’ instructions on stripping are borderline vulgar and most of what they do is focused on male stripping cliches and getting as close to sex as possible without breaking any laws. In Magic Mike XXL, they are doing away with old tropes. These men realize they didn’t actually enjoy all the aspects of their previous shows and spend the trip digging deeper. They discuss their desires, fears, hopes, feelings, and love for each other, and what they do without worry of retribution or shaming.

Even when mad at each other, they strive to be kind and work out their issues. They are comfortable sharing beds, being in gay clubs with drag queens, and with women they want to sleep with as well as those they just want to be friends with. Women of all ages, sizes, and races get their full attention. They tell each other repeatedly and often how much they love each other. When they visit Rome’s (Jada Pinkett-Smith) private members club and meet her mostly Black clientele and dancers, there is no rivalry, only a sharing of experiences.

“We knew everything about these guys” Tatum said of the the stripping troupe in one interview about XXL “but the people that actually watched the [first] movie wouldn’t even have a scratch of who they actually were.” This film was about the audience getting to know these performers as people and not merely their stage personas. Toxic masculinity is done away with and replaced with growth.