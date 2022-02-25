How the Real Donnie Brasco Bought a Mob Family a Reprieve from the FBI

How to Fix a Leak

Donnie Brasco plays Pistone’s sense of duty off the criminal world’s emphasis on loyalty, with the film becoming a character study into the crevice between the two worlds of crime and punishment. It thereby shows the early unraveling of the unspoken bonds of illicit business.

Omerta isn’t just some macho street code; it is a crucial security measure. Silence and secrecy keep the operations running smoothly. When the FBI tells Sonny Black the man he knew as Donnie Brasco was an agent all along, it is a threat. The agency is insinuating cops can infiltrate the mob at will. On the surface, the feds do this to instill paranoia, hoping Sonny and Lefty will turn informant before they are taken care of internally. The two made men know they could be killed just for letting Donnie sit at their table, whether or not he takes off his surveillance-rigged shoes.

The FBI’s coercive tactics also triggered death warrants. On Aug. 17, 1981, the mob called for Sonny Black Napolitano. He gave his jewelry and the keys to his apartment to a bartender friend, and told him to look after his pigeons. Napolitano was picked up at a steakhouse in Bay Ridge, taken to Staten Island, and shot in a basement, according to later testimony by Ronald Filocomo and Frank “Curly” Lino. Anthony Mirra, the man who brought Pistone to the family, was also killed. It was part of an ongoing power struggle within the Bonanno Family.

Lefty Ruggiero was arrested within days of being notified of Pistone’s active duty status. He honestly didn’t believe Brasco was a cop. He assured his lawyer that Pistone would not testify against him. The undercover officer’s testimony helped get Ruggiero convicted and sentenced to 15 years. He served 11 years and was released when he was diagnosed with lung and testicular cancer. Lefty was a standup guy. He never informed on anyone. He was forgiven for being fooled by Pistone, and the contract on him for the miscalculation was lifted. Ruggiero died on Nov. 24, 1994 of natural causes. He was 68 years old.

The Bonanno Family was not forgiven. They were already under watch by the national high council as a rogue outfit over drug trafficking. The leak ended discussions. Pistone gave the FBI inside dope on the big players, and which rackets they ran. His testimony led to over 100 federal convictions.

More damagingly, Pistone confirmed the existence of “the Commission.” It was a public embarrassment.