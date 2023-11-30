10 R-Rated or Adult-Skewing Movies That Were Turned into Children’s Cartoons

Roughnecks: Starship Troopers Chronicles

Something of an outlier due to the fact it aired in 1999, the sight of Roughnecks: Starship Troopers Chronicles in the TV listings would still have been enough to prompt more than a few double takes among those who watched the original film and recalled scenes such as the communal shower or the moment a man’s brain is sucked from his skull. Fortunately, all of the violence and nudity that made the film such a typical Paul Verhoeven production was removed from this CGI animated series. Unfortunately, all of the biting satire and political aspects that made the film such a typical Paul Verhoeven production were also removed, even though Verhoeven served as an executive producer.

Instead the series focused on “Razak’s Roughnecks” a mobile infantry squad embroiled in the war between humanity and an extraterrestrial “bug” race of Arachnids, similar to the ones found in the movie but wholly less effective. Featuring some striking character design for the period, including power armor suits with episodes focusing on specific missions, the show might have garnered more of a following, but a series of disputes and scheduling problems diluted any fan momentum, while plans for a finale featuring a titanic battle against the bug forces on Earth were put on ice after production was halted before the series was supposed to end.

The Real Ghostbusters

Ghostbusters may not strictly be an R-rated movie, but try telling that to any mom or dad out there who was forced to explain why Ray Stantz’s trousers came open when that ghost was floating over him. My parents told me it was because he had had a big meal and was very full. I’m not sure today’s kids are quite so naive. In any case, the presence of Zuul in Dana Barrett’s apartment was enough to put me off looking inside fridges for a long time (I’ve been cured of that since, of course) while the hellhound that stalks Louis Tully was similarly scary enough. Whatever the case, the blue humor and scares at the heart of Ghostbusters would probably prevent it from becoming a cartoon today. Thankfully, Columbia Pictures Television and DIC Enterprises decided differently and it’s just as well they did.

Forced to tweak the name due to the existence of another Filmnation animated series called Ghost Busters, The Real Ghostbusters ditched Dana and turned Slimer into a sidekick while Stantz became a redhead and Egon was given a wild new blond hairstyle. That didn’t matter though with the show’s inventive ghost-of-the-week storylines helping it rack up 140 episodes over seven seasons. Here are the scariest ones.

Beetlejuice

While the source material continues to enjoy classic status, with a long awaited sequel on the way, it’s often forgotten that the animated Beetlejuice series which, aired a year after the original film hit multiplexes in 1988, was a bonafide hit. In fact, the cartoon spawned 94 episodes that aired across four seasons while also claiming a daytime Emmy. Produced by Tim Burton, the series ejected some of the more macabre and grotesque elements of the movie in favor of a series that focused in on the colorfully inventive characters.

For example, the “Afterlife” was renamed the “Neitherworld” here, helping to avoid any difficult conversations with parents. The film’s main characters, the Maitlands, were also entirely jettisoned while Beetlejuice was recast from malevolent foe to mischievous best friend of Winona Ryder’s Lydia from the original film. Their adventures largely involved Lydia getting Beetlejuice out of whatever jam he’d gotten himself into this week, but there were enough quirks and general inventiveness to keep fans entertained.