Flaming Star Is the Best Elvis Movie You Never Saw

In the film, Presley stars as Pacer Burton, a half-white and half-American Indian rancher’s son. Pacer grew up in the wilds of 1870s Texas where his white father (John McIntire) and Kiowa mother Neddy (Dolores del Rio) raised him and his white half-brother Clint (Steve Forrest) as equals. Theirs is a genuinely loving inclusive family. But after a Kiowa raiding party brutally attacks a nearby homestead, tensions swell between white Texans and Native Americans again, and the Burton family finds itself in the crosshairs of both sides, with Pacer particularly being the subject of vitriol and suspicion among former friends and neighbors who would kill his father’s cattle before letting the lad sing another ditty to their lily white daughters.

To modern eyes, there are all manner of trigger warnings required for a movie like Flaming Star: the film is rife in the sentiments and prejudices of 1950s America, not least of which include casting all-white Elvis as the “half-breed” Pacer, and the Mexican del Rio as his fully Indigenous mother. There’s also no particular good explanation for how Presley’s Pacer perfected his greaser pompadour in the 1800s.

However, the movie’s strength is how straightforward and grimly self-aware it is about the racism of its subject matter. Here is a film produced in what was still the then highly segregated 1950s in which the hero (and not the John Wayne sidekick) is of a biracial background, and most of the conflict derives from how the white characters react to this fact. At the beginning of Flaming Star, Presley has his one tacked-on singing sequence where Pacer croons a birthday barnburner for his neighbors before the killing starts. (Presley apparently insisted the two other songs intended for the film be cut so he could be taken more seriously as an actor.)

In that moment, the community is all laughs and smiles, but after tensions rise, neighbor turns on neighbor. There’s a scene where some of the same folks at that party come to take Pacer away at gunpoint (he doesn’t go). It has echoes of the kind of small-minded bigotry that is still sadly very common in American life.

Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino was probably too enthusiastic when he called Flaming Star “a truly great fifties Western, and maybe the most brutally violent American western of its era.” But there’s a reason why the movie was initially banned in South Africa when apartheid reigned in 1961: It featured a sympathetic portrait for its tragic and (in the script) biracial hero. Notably, that government eventually allowed white South Africans to see it but still kept it banned for segregated Black audiences.

Even the casting of Presley in the film feels pointed since, as Luhrmann’s new biopic takes great pains to demonstrate, part of the outrage against the Elvis phenomenon in the ‘50s was due to many white adults being repulsed by Presley’s clear inspiration from Black Rhythm and Blues, and early rock musicians. On ‘50s television programs, white men casually dropped the N-word while discussing the influence of late ‘50s rock ’n roll music (including Elvis) on white children.