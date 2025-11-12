Predator: Badlands Director Almost Made Guardians of the Galaxy

Even though he now runs DC Studios and makes movies about Superman and shows about the Peacemaker, it’s hard not to think James Gunn when you hear the words “Guardians of the Galaxy.” Who else in Hollywood would look at weirdos like Drax the Destroyer or Rocket Raccoon and decide to make them the main characters of a Disney blockbuster? Only the guy who made Mister Terrific one of the best parts of a Superman movie, right?

Not necessarily. Turns out, the guy who decided that a Predator movie needs a cute animal sidekick—and was right!—could have done it too. Predator: Badlands director Dan Trachtenberg recently revealed on the Happy Sad Confused podcast that he was once in the running for the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie. “I will say that I met a producer named Jeremy Latcham at [Marvel Studios] and [Kevin Feige], because of Jeremy, to meet for Guardians of the Galaxy before James Gunn, based on my short film Portal [No Escape] he recalled (via The Playlist). “They were like ‘That’s creative, let’s find someone interesting and cool.’ I did not get the job, obviously, and rightfully so, but still so so awesome.”

Hard to believe as it may be today, there’s a certain logic to the potential Trachtenberg hire. He knows how to work within established worlds; in fact, the short movie that got him so much attention is Portal—No Escape, based on the hit Valve video game. Since then, Trachtenberg not only turned his tense locked room thriller into the franchise film 10 Cloverfield Lane, but he also has been revitalizing the Predator series with interesting and unexpected turns, first by sending the Yautja to the Great Plains in 1719 for Prey, then with the animated romp Predator: Killer of Killers, and now with Badlands.

And what about the weird love of Z-list heroes that drives Guardians of the Galaxy? Surely James Gunn brought that to the Marvel movie, right?