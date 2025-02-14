Paddington 4 Needs to Keep the Bear in London

“Paddington tries to make toffee”, “Paddington makes a mess cleaning the chimney”, “Paddington investigates the disappearance of Mr Brown’s prize marrow”. Such are the types of adventure that Paddington creator Michael Bond wrote for his fuzzy creation. The Bond books are filled with stories of the bear as an unwitting agent of chaos in small, domestic English settings.

In practically every instance of Bond’s stories, Paddington would enter an ordinary and often genteel situation – meeting a vacuum cleaner salesman, for instance, or attending a ballet – and despite his unfailing politeness, he’d get into a royal mess about which everyone would have a good-natured laugh. The visual comedy of a bear testing a neighbour’s garden hammock or riding a horse at a local gymkhana – a whimsically unlikely element placed into familiar, everyday surroundings – was the gag.

The first two of StudioCanal’s Paddington movies, directed by Paul King, understood that. Many of the first two films’ funniest and most memorable sequences, from the barber shop disaster to the Browns’ bathroom flood, were skits straight out of Bond’s books. In each, Paddington himself was the disrupting factor. Alongside star villainous turns by Hollywood’s Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant, with ramped-up action sequences on runaway trains or the rooftops of London landmarks, the films kept that essential ‘foreign element in everyday setting’ format.

Then came Paddington in Peru, the third film in the series, based on an idea by original director and writer Paul King and Simon Farnaby, that the Ben Whishaw-voiced bear should visit his homeland. “They like the idea of a circular feeling to the story, with Paddington returning to the origins established in the first film,” the latest film’s director Dougal Wilson told Den of Geek in November 2024.