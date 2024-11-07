Feel-Good Movies You Might Need Right Now 

There he mentors an incredibly talented classroom of kids—both as characters and real-life talent—and convinces them that it is time to rock. It’s absurd but filled with enough warmth and affection from writer Mike White and director Richard Linklater to stay genuine. Also those kids really can rock! – DC

Father of the Bride (1991)

If comfort food could be turned into a filmography, it would look almost identical to the works of Nancy Meyers. A writer-director who definitely authors what she knows—or what she knows a lot of people wish life was like—her films have the coziness of a favorite sweater during a pleasant autumn day in the backyard. Such is the charm of the 1991 Father of the Bride remake starring Steve Martin.

While directed by Meyers’ then-husband and collaborator Charles Shyer, Father of the Bride has all the fingerprints of Meyers’ later works as director, plus Steve Martin at his most charming and lovable. Which goes a long way since George Banks (Martin) is the prospective father-in-law from hell. Suspicious, snoopy, paranoid, and frugal to a fault, he is a great comic creation filled with ‘90s eccentricities, and surrounded by an absolutely spellbinding cast that includes Diane Keaton, Kimberly Williams, and a baby-sized Kieran Culkin. It’s schmaltz done right and will brighten your darkest day. – DC

The Princess Bride (1987)

Also while on the subject of movies about brides, perhaps the most magical is the one with its own Miracle Max. There is definitely some type of alchemy at work in Rob Reiner’s timeless The Princess Bride, a movie that marries the enhancement of a children’s storybook—in this case with the film being shrewdly adapted by author William Goldman from his own tale he originally penned for his daughter as bedtime story—with the wry smartassery of 1980s New York. Indeed, the film imagines a fantasy realm set vaguely once upon a time where the likes of Billy Crystal, Carol Kane, Christopher Guest, and Wallace Shawn as an inconceivably brilliant Sicilian are walking around.

But the whole cast is winning, from Cary Elwes and Robin Wright as the endearing if hopelessly square romantic idols at the center, to Mandy Patinkin’s far more rousing swashbuckler in search of vengeance, Ingo Montoya. André the Giant is also on hand to prove endlessly gentle, even as he threatens to bash Elwes’ head in with a rock. The movie is a comedy magic trick and a classic at any time. – DC

Mary Poppins (1964)

Within seconds of pressing play on Walt Disney and Robert Stevenson’s 1964 masterpiece, your shoulders will drop and your stomach will unclench. Mary Poppins is a beta blocker in movie form. Its opening titles—an old-fashioned London skyline at night, the melody of “Feed the Birds (Tuppence a Bag)”, the cheery appearance of the words “Walt” and “Disney,” “Julie” and “Andrews”—are a much-needed arm around your shoulder. For the next two hours and 19 minutes, you know you’re safe in the company of a woman whose confidence, common sense, wit, and magic can navigate whatever’s thrown at her, from animated penguins to Dick Van Dyke’s Cockney accent, to the merciless invasion of capitalism into the heart of man.