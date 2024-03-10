15 Oscar Records That Are Almost Impossible to Break Today

Technically, English-language films are currently eligible for 16 nominations and a film that qualifies for Best International Feature could get 17. Though, that hasn’t always been the case as categories have shifted. Starting in 1982, there were two sound awards. That was the case until 2020, when they were unified into a single category, making it even harder for films to match this record. So, Titanic and La La Land were eligible for 17 awards. That will happen again, though, when Best Casting becomes a category in 2026, meaning English-language films can get 17 nominations and films that qualify for Best International Feature could get up to 18 kicks at the can.

Most Wins in Music Categories

This is only partly about John Williams because the Jaws composer, surprisingly, doesn’t hold the record for the most Oscar wins in music categories. He is, however, evidence that the record is unlikely to be broken. Between composition and songwriting awards, it’s Alfred Newman leading the pack with nine wins, all for Best Original Score.

It’s not impossible to break, but if Williams, with his staggering 54 nominations, hasn’t done it, who will? The closest to Newman’s mark is Alan Menken, who has eight Oscars. He’s trailed by Williams, John Barry, and Johnny Green, who have five wins each. However, Green only won four for his scores and a fifth for producing a musical short film, “The Merry Wives of Windsor Overture.”

Most Consecutive International/Foreign Noms for a Country

An important record? No. Star-studded? Not really. But unbreakable? Well, probably. In the early years of the Oscars, the Best Foreign Language Film (now Best International Feature Film) almost exclusively rewarded films from European countries or Japan. The first winner that wasn’t a product of Europe or Japan was Costa-Gavras’ brilliant Z in 1969. Until 2000, only three winners were from countries besides Russia/U.S.S.R., Japan, or European nations. Since 2000, there have been nine winners outside of those regions.

Anyhow, the record. Italy had a film nominated in six straight years from 1975 to 1980, a run that included a win for Federico Fellini’s Amarcord. France has come close, with five consecutive nominations on three separate occasions. Italy hit five consecutive nominations twice outside of its six-year run. Sure, this is a breakable record, but as things have changed over the years, it’s become increasingly unlikely that any single country will have a film recognized that many years in a row. Since 1988, there hasn’t been a country that has received more than three nominations in a row.

Directors with the Most International Feature/Foreign Language Film Wins

The award for Best International Feature doesn’t go to the director but to the country that submitted the film. Nonetheless, we’re talking about directors. Vittorio de Sica and Fellini lead the pack with four wins. (De Sica also has the most category nominations of any director, with five.) Ingmar Bergman and René Clément are next, with three each. Akira Kurosawa and Asghar Farhadi come next with two wins each. No other director has won more than once in the category.