Frankenstein: The Biggest Changes Guillermo del Toro Made from the Book

The Crimean War Setting

Shelley set her novel in what was then the recent past. While the book was published and begins around 1818, much of it is a flashback occurring during the tail-end of the 18th century and the Age of Enlightenment (a movement both of her philosopher parents were famously present for). Conversely, del Toro moves the action up by about 50 or 60 years, to take place during the Crimean War (1853—1856). On a plot level, this shift gives Victor (here portrayed by Oscar Isaac) a regular supply of bodies to work with. Unlike his earlier counterparts, he doesn’t have to rely on the services of grave robbers.

One might guess that del Toro had two reasons for the time shift. First, the Crimean War takes place firmly within the Victorian era, which looms in the popular imagination as the setting for the classic stories associated with the Universal Monsters. Plus, that gives the director and his art team an excuse to fill the screen with gorgeous costumes and luscious sets. The other reason, however, is probably thematic. Del Toro’s Frankenstein finds the madness of Victor in warmongers and war profiteers. These would-be victors seek immortality by attempting conquests across Europe, leaving their own trail of bodies behind.

Henrich Harlander, the Money

The thematic shift from the change of setting is most clearly articulated in a new character that del Toro created for the film. Early in the movie, Victor gives a passionate defense of his methods and theories to the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh, in which he partially reanimates a corpse. This catches the attention of Henrich Harlander (Christoph Waltz), a man made rich by the various wars of empire in the 19th century. Harlander agrees to fully fund Victor’s research, with one requirement, which he does not disclose until later.

It is only at the moment of Victor’s discovery, right before he gives life to the Creature, that Harlander reveals he’s dying of syphilis and demands to have his brain put in the Creature’s body, so that he might live forever. By 2025, Waltz can play a charming villain in his sleep, and almost does so in Frankenstein. But there’s something undeniably horrifying when Harlander’s wig falls off and we see the simpering, diseased man this warmonger has become. Victor blanches from the begging Harlander, refusing to accept how similar the two truly are.

Del Toro is not coy about why the character was created. If the filmmaker’s Frankenstein only sympathizes with Victor when he is in an act of creating—the artist attempting to bring a masterpiece into the world—then Harlander represents every big moneyed interest who whispers honey into an artist’s ear only to renegotiate the contract often at the worst time for maximum leverage. Del Toro is open about meeting such slippery forces in Hollywood and the filmmaking industry throughout his career, previously telling us making Mimic for the Weinsteins’ Miramax was “my worst experience in show business… by a mile and a half!”

The Frankenstein Family

One of the more subtly striking distinctions between the two stories occurs within the Frankenstein family. In Shelley’s telling, Victor is the son of dutiful public servant Alphonse Frankenstein and his wife Caroline. The kind and respected Alphonse has three children with Caroline: the eldest Victor, gentle middle child Ernest, and the much-younger William, who is only a child during the main events of the story. Alphonse and Caroline also adopt Elizabeth, who they raise as both Victor’s cousin and (eventually) his expected bride… It was a different time?