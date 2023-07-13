Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Makes a Big Mistake with Rebecca Ferguson’s Ilsa Faust

Introduced in Rogue Nation, Ilsa was named after Ingrid Bergman’s most famous role and written with an enigmatic air that overtly echoes Hitchcock heroines. And in case those classic influences might’ve gone unnoticed, McQuarrie underlined them in bright neon by having Ilsa lure Cruise’s Ethan Hunt to Casablanca, but only after she masterminded an assassination attempt in an opera set piece that is straight out of Hitch’s The Man Who Knew Too Much (1956).

Indeed, Fallout’s opera sequence was designed to loudly announce Ferguson as a new protagonist in the series who is every bit as charismatic as Cruise. When she flashed a piercing gaze across the opera house and toward her prey, teasing simultaneous conviction and ambiguity while methodically transforming a flute into a sniper rifle, the film earned every bit of the Puccini crescendo on the soundtrack.

Everyone involved seemed to be aware of this fact, too, since Ferguson became the first female lead to reprise her role in the Mission: Impossible series, appearing in every one of the McQuarrie-helmed installments to date, with each one increasingly positioning her as Ethan’s spiritual counterpoint.

Which makes her fate in Dead Reckoning Part One not only jarring, but also anticlimactic to the point of distraction. After taking a backseat for most of Dead Reckoning’s first act, Ilsa returns in the second act just long enough to be violently stabbed in the heart, and seemingly murdered by the franchise’s new heavy, the mysterious Gabriel (Esai Morales). The death is so disappointingly perfunctory, it taints everything else in what is an otherwise finely crafted espionage thriller.

To be clear, it is not simply the fact that Ilsa was killed off that undermines Dead Reckoning. The franchise obviously wanted to establish stakes after only growing the core Toretto Family Ethan Hunt Friends Group over the past three decades. Consider that, with the exception of Mission: Impossible II (2000), every installment has added a new colleague/ally who then stuck around for at least one more movie. Dead Reckoning even amusingly brings back Henry Czerny’s slimy but strangely likable Eugene Kittridge from the first film. And yet, not since that same first movie has any major member of Ethan’s IMF team been killed off.

Nonetheless, the way Ferguson was specifically written out of the series comes across as awkwardly rushed, if not outright careless. It also plays into the most dispiriting of clichés about female leads and so-called love interests being discarded, or “fridged,” so as to heighten the male hero’s brooding man-pain. You know the scene. A great love of the hero’s life is murdered by the villain, leaving him to weep over her body and swear vengeance.