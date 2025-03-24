Exploring O’Dessa’s Roots in Old School VHS Video Store Glory

Still, that image and countless others like it have lived rent-free in Jasper’s head for decades, all the way through his debut film and festival darling, Patti Cake$. That image has waited for O’Dessa, a film about a six-string guitar-slinger, or “rambler,” who stares down an authoritarian regime in an urban wasteland, and who changes her life and those around her through the power of epic, glorious song. And now, 20 years since first dreaming of O’Dessa, she is living flesh and blood.

“There’s gonna be this young woman wandering this dystopian surreal wasteland and she’s gonna have to go into the underworld,” Jasper says of the original kernel of an idea in the mid-2000s that begat this film. At the time, he originally thought it might be a musical for the stage, an avant-garde theater piece that adapted the Orpheus myth through a gender-bending prism of science fiction, fantasy, and modern folklore myth.

Obviously the idea never quite took hold on the stage—perhaps not least of all because at the time, and still to this day, Jasper has had nothing to do with theater—but after his first film was a success and folks immediately asked what was next, the memory of his rambling troubadour and a handful of VHS covers came roaring back into the mind’s eye.

“I’m interested in those big mythic stories, those fairytales, those mono-myths, from everything from Star Wars and Mad Max to the Man with No Name,” Jasper considers. “There’s countless versions of them. I think they take you out of our reality, they put you in a strange world.” They also put him in touch with a younger self too.

Bringing Comfort to the Disturbed

Not surprisingly for the director of Patti Cake$ and O’Dessa, music is a crucial part of Geremy Jasper’s life. After all, the filmmaker wrote all of the songs in O’Dessa, including several for the voices of Sink and Harrison after they were cast. And a line uttered in both lyric and dialogue verse several times in the film is that a song should “disturb the comfortable and comfort the disturbed,” which as much or more as old school VHS dystopian flicks is the youthful zeal that carries the film.

“When I feel like connecting to my younger self, I’m always listening to albums that had that magic power over me when I was 14, 15 years old,” Jasper says. “There’s just something that always brings me back to it. Maybe it’s just that sense of the world feeling like it’s opening up a bit, the feeling you have when you’re that age and finding an album or a song that breaks your mind open.”