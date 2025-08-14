Nobody 2: Bob Odenkirk and Connie Nielsen Reveal Their Real-Life Vacation Nightmares

“What I liked about the basement line at the end of Nobody 1 by Becca is it suggests that the wife fully knows what her husband does, and it makes you ask who is she?” Odenkirk teases.

That question becomes a major thematic tension in this weekend’s Nobody 2. In the new movie, Becca has made peace with Hutch’s past, although he is so deeply back in the assassin game that she is eager to take their family on a much needed vacation. But this being a Nobody and 87North Productions release, things don’t go as planned—and it turns out Hutch’s beloved small town amusement park vacation from his own childhood has actually long been a front for a deadly criminal syndicate! Through it all, however, remains the enigmatic relationship between Hutch and Becca.

“It’s funny when you look at parents, we don’t see real people,” Nielsen muses in our own makeshift backyard interview. She also makes note of an enigmatic scene in Nobody 2 where Becca is revealed to be a damn fine shot in their run-down amusement park’s shooting gallery. “We see Mom and Dad. These are confections that we have invented for our children. To our children, we don’t do [the things] we actually do. We are just Mom and Dad. And that is the conceit we are also playing on in the film. When my son comments on what a good shot I am, I make a total poker face and go like ‘really?’”

Nielsen similarly hints that she and Odenkirk have extensively discussed Becca and Hutch’s backstory, which is only beginning to be filled in by Nobody 2. However, when asked if she can reveal any details, she cryptically smiles “absolutely not.”

The relationship between Becca and Hutch is the emotional linchpin of both Nobody films, but the reason they work is the surreal quirk of seeing an everyman dad—like Odenkirk appears on the outside—go lethal in mundane situations. Take for instance, a vacation that doesn’t exactly pan out in the fictional town of Plummerville, the amusement destination that was a lot grander in Dad’s memory. It’s an idea Odenkirk can relate to since, as he tells it, he only had two vacations in his entire childhood, and one of them was to the several water parks and tourist attractions in the city of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin.

“It is essentially Plummerville, especially when I did it 45 or 50 years ago,” Odenkirk laughs. “It’s a much bigger town now and it’s more impressive, but also I took my kids on vacation there. And if you’re a parent and you take your kids on vacation, one of the things you can’t help but find is that it’s frustrating and challenging. It’s more relaxing to stay home!”