New Street Fighter Trailer Is Just as Silly as ’94 Movie, and We Love That

For you, the day that the trailer for a wacky new Street Fighter movie was the most important day of your life. But for fans of the 1994 movie, it was Friday.

The first look at the upcoming Street Fighter film adaptation certainly feels like a 180 from the infamous 1994 adaptation starring Jean-Claude Van Damme. The 45-second sneak peak is filled with images that come right out of the video game, from Ken and Ryu in their red and white gis to a fighter smashing a car. Yet, the result is so ridiculous, so over-the-top that it retains the spirit of the 1994 movie.

Directed by Kitao Sakurai, previously from Twisted Metal and The Eric Andre Show, and written by Dalan Musson (Captain America: Brave New World), Street Fighter sticks as close to the Capcom Games as humanly possible. Set in 1993, the movie collects colorful fighters from around the globe to compete in the World Warrior Tournament. As former friends Ken (Noah Centineo) and Ryu (Andrew Koji) make their way through the tournament, they’re joined by fellow fighter Chun-Li (Callina Liang) to uncover the secret behind the tournament’s boss M. Bison (David Dastmalchian).

Beyond just the game-accurate costumes and day-glo settings that Sakurai brings to the movie, Street Fighter boasts an unusual cast of characters. Wrestlers Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes play Akuma and Guile. Masked South African singer Orville Peck plays masked Spaniard Vega. Jason Momoa gets feral as Blanka while 50 Cent gets an unfortunate haircut to be boxer Balrog. Even Eric Andre is on hand as announcer Don Sauvage, along with Saturday Night Live‘s Kyle Mooney as some guy called Marvin.