Street Fighter 6 Starts Season 3 with a Bang from a Familiar Foe

Over two years since its initial release, Street Fighter 6 is showing no signs of slowing down, with the popular fighting game getting a fresh set of updates, including a third season of DLC characters. Announced by Capcom at Summer Game Fest 2025, this new season not only highlights classic fighters from across the Street Fighter franchise’s history, but also brings back one of its most controversial figures. Capcom provided early access to the season’s first new character, Sagat, at the 2025 Evolution Championship Series – better known as Evo – in Las Vegas and Den of Geek got a tantalizing preview with the returning King of Muay Thai.

For the uninitiated, Sagat was final boss of the original 1987 Street Fighter game, using his prodigious reach and fireballs to keep players at bay. Canonically defeated and scarred by Ryu during the events of that game, Sagat fell in with the villainous M. Bison during Street Fighter II before beginning to work towards his redemption in Street Fighter IV and Street Fighter V. This path continues on in Street Fighter 6, with Sagat having since secluded himself in the mountains to focus on his martial arts training.

The most striking thing about Sagat in Street Fighter 6 is just how tall he is compared to the other playable characters, towering above the competition trying to take him on. Sagat has always had impressive reach, particularly with his devastating kicks, and his redesign in Street Fighter 6 certainly invokes that dynamic more than his appearances in Street Fighter IV and V, harkening back to his initial appearance in the first two games. Sagat has all his classic moves, with a handful of new attacks, including a crush Super and Critical Arts technique, that make him just as formidable as ever.

As with the other DLC characters, Sagat comes with his own stage, a modernized update of his Street Fighter II stage, Ayutthaya Ruins, complete with Thai temples and a resting Buddha statue in the background. In addition to the impressive graphical presentation, the game has a morning mist and flower petals billowing in the wind behind fighters, continuing SF6’s tradition of really leaning into the technical possibilities of the game’s RE Engine. And as with other returning characters to the series, Sagat’s alternate costume is his classic Street Fighter appearance with athletic shorts, something Capcom highlighted with an impressively rendered statue of the character at their Evo booth.